UFMG – Federal University of Minas Gerais

The recent increase in measles cases sparked a warning about the importance of new immunization campaigns Foca Lisbon | UFMG

This week (Tuesday and Wednesday, April 26 and 27), the UFMG School of Nursing will promote, in partnership with the Belo Horizonte Health Department, a triple viral vaccination campaign (measles, mumps and rubella) and against influenza (flu), for health professionals, professors, students, technical-administrative workers and other UFMG employees.

Vaccines will be administered from 8 am to 4 pm, on the 1st floor of the School of Nursing, located on the Saúde campus (Avenida Alfredo Balena, 190). It is important to bring a vaccination card (if you have one) and an identity document so that the vaccination status is verified by the professionals.

The campaign coordinator, Professor Tércia Moreira Ribeiro da Silva, from the Department of Maternal-Infant Nursing and Public Health, explains that the increase in the number of confirmed cases of measles in Brazil in 2019, 2020 and 2021 showed the need for efforts to interrupt circulation. of viruses in the country. “The triple viral vaccination is extremely important, regardless of the current situation of the person’s immunization schedule. In the case of influenza, vaccination is also of great importance, since, with the growing tendency to relax restrictive measures to protect against Covid-19, an opportunity arises for the resurgence of the circulation of other respiratory viruses, such as the flu ”, she emphasizes.

The vaccination campaign was requested from the UFMG School of Nursing by the BH Health Department and is part of a successful partnership between the two institutions. “The campaigns against yellow fever (2017) and the MMR (2019) and, recently, vaccination against covid-19 (2021) demonstrate the commitment of the School of Nursing to Public Health”, says the professor.