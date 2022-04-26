Unimed Teresina hires a daily physician in the geriatric specialty | SOS Unimed

Unimed Teresina is hiring a geriatric doctor to work at the Unimed Primavera Hospital (HUP). The deadline for registration in the selection process is until next Wednesday (04).

To compete for the vacancy, the candidate must be regularly registered and up to date with all obligations with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM); have a certificate of Medical Residency or Title of Specialist recognized by the National Commission of Medical Residency (CNRM) or by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics; having availability to work in a high-complexity hospital as a day laborer; have experience of at least 05 (five) years of graduation or at least 02 (two) years of work in a high complexity hospital.

Applications will be made via e-mail, according to the guidelines of the public notice, or at the secretary of the HUP board, located on the 2nd floor of the hospital, from 8 am to 5 pm, from April 26 to May 04. Candidates must bring/send, at the time of registration, a photo ID and a proven curriculum vitae.

In the stage following the curriculum analysis, candidates will be called for interviews, from May 9 to 13.