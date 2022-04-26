Unvaccinated increase risk of Covid-19 for vaccinees even with high vaccination rates

Not taking the Covid-19 vaccine is a risk for those who refuse the immunizer and also for others, even if they are vaccinated, indicates a new study published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Research shows that even in places with high vaccination rates, the unvaccinated increase the risk of those who received the immunizer catching Covid-19. The results prove what is already highlighted by health authorities, that the Covid-19 vaccine is collective and not individual protection.

In the study, the scientists simulated a mixture between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The conclusion is that when unvaccinated mixed with unvaccinated, the risk for vaccinated people was lower. When vaccinated and unvaccinated people mixed together, large numbers of new infections occurred in vaccinated people, even in settings where vaccination rates were high.

“Many opponents of vaccine mandates frame vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice. However, we found that the choices made by people who forgo vaccinations disproportionately contribute to the risk among those who are vaccinated. David Fisman, co-author of the research.

The results remained similar even when using simulations of vaccines with lower efficacy, such as in populations that did not receive a booster dose. “Considerations about equity and justice for people who choose to be vaccinated, as well as those who choose not to be vaccinated, need to be considered in the formulation of vaccination policy,” say the authors.

