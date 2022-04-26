US sends artillery to Ukraine to destroy Russian power

The US push to send artillery to Ukraine points to a degradation of Russian forces, not only on the current battlefield but also in the long term, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and military experts.

The United States, France, the Czech Republic and other allies are sending dozens of long-range projectiles to help Ukraine stop an escalating offensive in the eastern Donbass region.

Backed by better air defense, attack drones and Western intelligence, the allies hope that Kiev will be able to destroy much of Russia’s arms power in the coming confrontation.

After returning to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian defense chiefs and President Volodymyr Zelensky, Austin told reporters on Monday that Washington’s expectations were higher.

Russia “has already lost a lot of military capability and a lot of its troops, to be blunt. And we want to see them not being able to quickly replicate that capability,” Austin said.

“We want to see Russia weakened to a level where it can’t do the kind of things it has been doing by invading Ukraine,” he added.

“War of Attrition”

This is a departure from Washington’s initial approach, when it hoped simply to help prevent Moscow’s takeover of the Ukrainian capital and the fall of the Zelensky government.

Indeed, aided by anti-aircraft and anti-armor missiles provided by the United States and European allies, Ukrainian troops forced the Russian military to withdraw from northern Ukraine within six weeks of the start of the offensive on 24 February.

However, Moscow now controls swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, apparently with the intention of expanding into the center of the country by sending more troops and equipment there.

His plan, experts believe, is to use long-range bombing to repel most of Ukraine’s forces and then send troops and tanks to protect the territory.

Ukraine’s best option is to respond with superior artillery, supported by protective air strikes, to destroy Russian power, according to Mike Jacobson, an American civilian specialist in field artillery.

Jacobson predicts this will lead to a “war of attrition” in which Ukraine, with material provided by allies with greater range and accuracy, could deter the Russians.

“I think the superior artillery will undermine the Russians’ ability to sustain this fight,” Jacobson told AFP.

Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, wrote that the approaching artillery war will resemble World War I, where each side tried to defeat the other with exhausting bombing.

Russia’s army “is considerably smaller and has suffered more equipment loss. Ukraine’s army is smaller, but on the verge of being much better armed,” he explained.

“Russia needs to change that dynamic or it will lose the war of attrition,” he added.

fast shipping

The United States and other allies are speeding up shipments to take advantage of the slow regrouping of Russian forces after their withdrawal from northern Ukraine.

At least 18 of the 90 weapons that Washington has pledged in the past two weeks have already been shipped to Ukraine, with more to be shipped soon this week, according to a Pentagon official.

Washington, in addition, is delivering about 200,000 rounds of howitzer ammunition and is preparing ammunition for the Russian-made artillery being used by Ukrainian forces.

About 50 Ukrainian troops have already received training in the use of US howitzers and more will do so this week.

Meanwhile, France is sending its ultra-advanced mobile howitzer, Caesar, and the Czech Republic its former self-propelled howitzers.

Canada is also sending advanced and guided “Excalibur” howitzers and projectiles capable of traveling over 40 km and accurately hitting the target.

“The fighting in Donbass will largely depend on what we call long-range fire, in particular artillery,” said a senior US defense official.

“That’s why we’re focusing on getting artillery and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles” to Ukraine, the official explained.

He refers to Allied “suicide drones,” unmanned aerial vehicles armed with bombs that can be driven for hours to seek out and blow up Russian targets.

However, there is no guarantee that such a strategy will allow Ukraine to expel the Russians.

If Kiev prevails in artillery combat, at some point “it will force (the Russians) to escalate or negotiate realistically,” Jacobson concluded. “Russia will be frustrated, but not defeated.”