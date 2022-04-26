US video game sales down 15% from March last year

According to information reported in Games Industry Biz, sales related to video games in the US have decreased this year compared to 2021.

Translating this into hard data, total spending on video games, hardware and related products last month reached $4.9 billion, 15% less than the record in March 2021.

As for software, the drop was 13%, to $4.1 billion. Elden Ring remained the best-selling game and not even major releases like Gran Turismo 7, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands were strong enough to dethrone From Software’s epic.

Still on Elden Ring, the article reveals that the game saw double-digit percentage growth in dollar terms when compared to its February 2022 release period. Unsurprisingly, Elden Ring is the best-selling game of the year so far.

As far as hardware is concerned, the drop was 24% to 515 million dollars. Xbox Series X|S was the top-selling device in March and Q1 in dollars; Switch led both in terms of units.

It’s worth noting that Xbox still broke sales records in March both on a monetary and unit level.

Another interesting piece of information relates to the mobile market, with a drop of 12%. The most popular game was Candy Crush, followed by Roblox and Coin Master.

For complete information, we advise you to take a look at the Games Industry Biz article.