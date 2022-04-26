Video: Criminals break into hospital and blow off patient’s head in front of doctors

Security cameras at the site recorded the moment when two criminals broke into the hospital.

Guaruja (SP) – A 37-year-old patient, Gilianderson dos Santos, was executed with several shots to the head on Sunday morning (24), when he was being discharged after being admitted to Hospital Santo Amaro (HSA), in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. .

Security cameras at the site recorded the moment when two criminals broke into the hospital and fired shots at the patient, who was in a wheelchair.

Two hospital staff were at the scene. They came out through the living room door, but returned in less than ten seconds. Just behind them, two other men entered, already carrying their weapons in their hands. The suspects were heavily armed and wore motorcycle helmets to make identification difficult.

The pair fired about six shots in Gilianderson’s direction. Some hit the patient’s head and others hit the abdomen. After the attack, he fell out of his wheelchair. The action lasted less than a minute.

According to Santo Amaro Hospital, Gilianderson was admitted to the unit last Friday night (22) with a gunshot wound to the buttock and leg. When he arrived at the Emergency Room, the Police were called and filed a report.

See the video:

hospital pronounces

The hospital stated, through a note, that this morning, upon being discharged, a person would be waiting for the patient at the hospital door. While he was waiting for the release, two individuals invaded the place, having surprised everyone and shot the victim still in the wheelchair.

The Military Police were called, around 12:00 pm, and the occurrence is in progress by the Guarujá Headquarters Police Station. The site was isolated and preserved for technical expertise. The Military Police is carrying out an operation in the city to locate the authors of the shots.

*With information from g1

