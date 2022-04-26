Commissioner Fernando Ariel Ruíz Días, head of the Tripartite Investigations Command of the triple border, was the target of an attack on the morning of this Monday (25). He was the target of several gunshots in Juan León Mallorquín, in the Department of Alto Paraná, and managed to escape unharmed.

Security camera filmed the moment when the commissioner left a country house, at JM 261, PY 02, near the São Francisco neighborhood, where he spent the weekend. The Toyota Fortuner vehicle he was in was ambushed by a silver Suzuki truck and the occupants fired 14 shots.

VIDEO shows moment when Paraguayan police commissioner is attacked at the border from Redação on Vimeo.

Fernando reported in a police report that he was walking down a local road when the vehicle blocked his way and a person got out with a gun in his hand, so he immediately took his gun and started shooting at the subject, who was accompanied by at least two other people.

According to information from the commissioner, after being approached he reacted and fired some shots, but he was unable to say if anyone was hit. Fernando also stated that he does not know the reasons for the attack, since in recent months he has not suffered any threats. Investigations into the case are ongoing.