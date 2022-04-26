what is it, what is it for, how to take it and effects

Everyone has heard of a type of steroid, the anabolic, very well known in the sports world because of its sometimes harmful effects on muscle growth. Another type of steroid is the corticosteroid, also known as a corticosteroid.

Considered a potent drug that has bone weakening and cataracts on its list of side effects, corticosteroids should be used for the shortest possible time. Since the beginning of its therapeutic use – in the 1950s – the drug has been useful in almost all areas of medicine, in the most diverse types of presentations.

Although its effects are well known, it is important that you make the rational use of this medicine, that is, use it properly, in the right dose and for an adequate time, as directed by your doctor or pharmacist.

Corticosteroids: what they are, what they are for and more

What is corticosteroid?

It is the synthetic form of hormones (glucocorticoids and mineralcorticoids) produced by the adrenal (or adrenal) glands from the cholesterol molecule.

Among drugs, it is classified as a steroidal anti-inflammatory, and its function is to help reduce inflammation, although it can also act on the body’s defense system (immune system), in addition to having vasoconstrictor effects and on the balance of electrolytes.

What are corticosteroids for?

You corticosteroids can be used in various health conditions. The most commonly used in clinical practice are the glucocorticoids, such as hydrocortisone, prednisolone and dexamethasone. Here are some examples where these medications can be helpful:

Autoimmune diseases (such as lupus)

Inflammatory bowel disease (disease of Crohn or ulcerative colitis)

or ulcerative colitis) hemolytic anemia

Prevention of organ rejection in transplanted individuals

Allergic reactions (hives, bee sting, asthma, rhinitis)

Eye diseases (neuritis, multifocal choroiditis)

Inflammation of bones and joints (arthritis, bursitis, and tenosynovitis)

dermatitis

severe covid

cerebral edema

Multiple sclerosis

Corticosteroids are also used in hormone replacement therapies in patients with adrenal gland failure. According to pharmacist Leonardo Coutinho Ribeiro, who works at the Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Dispensing Unit of the HUCAM-UFESboth the glucocorticoids like the mineralocorticoids (fludrocortisone) can be used in this way.

“Due to the high capacity to cause sodium retention and edema, mineralocorticoids are not used as anti-inflammatories in clinical practice”, adds the specialist.

How does corticosteroid work?

To produce their main effects, corticosteroids have mechanisms of genomic and non-genomic origin, which act together in the reduction and transcription of genes that produce important molecules for the inflammatory process, as well as stimulate the synthesis of factors anti-inflammatories. Thus, they inhibit processes that lead to inflammation. In high doses, however, they also inhibit the body’s defense cells (B and T cells), which leads to immunosuppressive action.

How long can I use corticosteroids?

The rule is that it is used for the shortest time possible, but depending on the patient’s health conditions, there will be a need for treatment for a prolonged period.

In these situations, it is necessary for the doctor or pharmacist to closely monitor the patient to monitor their general health conditions, especially when the dose used is high.

In addition, discontinuation of treatment should be done slowly and gradually (weaning) to prevent the risk of adrenal insufficiency.

Main side effects of corticosteroids

Possible adverse reactions may limit its use, which is more frequent when high doses are indicated and the use is chronic. The most common side effects are:

Osteoporosis and Fractures

adrenal suppression

Diabetes

hyperglycemia

Myopathy (muscle weakness)

Glaucoma

Cataract

psychiatric disorders

syndrome of Cushing

Cardiovascular diseases

Gastrointestinal and dermatological problems

Changes in growth (in children and adolescents)

Know who cannot use corticosteroids

This type of drug is contraindicated for people who are allergic to corticosteroids or any component of their formula, and also for individuals who have the following conditions:

Concomitant immunization with live attenuated vaccines such as mumps and yellow fever (when the corticosteroid dose is high);

Systemic fungal infection

osteoporosis

Uncontrolled hyperglycemia and hypertension

Diabetes

Glaucoma

Joint infection (septic arthritis)

Herpes simplex

Chickenpox

Untreated viral or bacterial infections

How should I use corticosteroids?

These medications have different presentations (oral solution, injectable, aerosol, eye drops, creams and ointment, hair lotion, tablets, etc.), and you must use them in the form, measure and for the time indicated by the doctor or pharmacist.

Avoid stopping treatment on your own. Stopping it suddenly, especially when the indicated doses are high, could result in what experts call adrenal suppression (or adrenal insufficiency), that is, the inadequate production of cortisol promoted by the use of the drug, which would lead to symptoms such as weakness, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, etc.

Cautions with the use of corticosteroids in ointment or cream

These presentations are widely used in the treatment of dermatological diseases. Ointments are considered more potent than creams or lotions, and are generally indicated for the treatment of chronic dermatoses (psoriasis, eczema). Creams are useful in acute and subacute dermatoses (burns, allergies, etc.)

Here, too, the rule is to follow the instructions of your doctor or pharmacist regarding treatment time and dosage.

“It is important to remember that creams and ointments should not be used for purposes other than their indication, because corticosteroids can delay the healing of open wounds. As one of the possible effects of the drug would be to inhibit the body’s defense system, the practice could open space for other infections”, warns Sandra Fukadaprofessor of Pharmacology in the Department of Sciences biomolecular gives FCFRP-USP.

Adverse effects of dermatological formulations

Although creams, lotions and ointments, in most cases, do not cause adverse effects on the body (systemic), their misuse, i.e. in higher doses than recommended, and for longer than indicated by the doctor or pharmacist , can lead to the following consequences:

Flattening or wrinkling of the skin

Allergy

skin infections

hypopigmentation

hypertrichosis

Possible interactions with other medications

Some medicines do not combine with the steroid, and may potentiate or reduce its effect. Before starting treatment with it, it is essential that you tell your doctor or pharmacist what medicines you have or have used in recent times, especially those listed below:

Anticoagulants ( warfarin )

) anti-hypoglycemic

Antivirals ( nevirapine , ritonavir )

, ) Live attenuated virus immunizations (among patients using high doses of corticosteroids, vaccination should be postponed)

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (acetylsalicylic acid, ibuprofen)

