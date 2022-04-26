What is known about man who died after setting himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court







Photographer Wynn Bruce lived in Colorado, where he attended a Buddhist organization Photo: Facebook Wynn Bruce / BBC News Brazil

Wynn Alan Bruce, a 50-year-old resident of the State of Colorado, set himself on fire last Friday (22/4), Earth Day, in front of the headquarters of the United States Supreme Court.

The man, who practiced Buddhism, died on Saturday from injuries sustained in the fire after being transported by helicopter to a medical facility.

Several US media reported the act as a protest against climate change.

Although his family has not come forward, several people have posted on social media about Bruce’s life and, among other things, he is described as an environmental activist.

Additionally, a climate expert who works for the Environmental Defense Fund (a non-profit group), Kritee Kanko, said on Twitter that she considers Bruce’s actions not to amount to suicide:

This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to the climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for atleast one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved. https://t.co/bHoRaLK6Fr — Dr. K. Kritee (@KriteeKanko) April 24, 2022

“This man was my friend. He meditated with our sangha (Buddhist community). This act is not suicide. This is a deeply courageous act of compassion to draw attention to the climate crisis,” Kanko wrote.

She also commented that Bruce had been planning the act for over a year.

photographer and buddhist

Bruce was also a photographer. He had a studio in Boulder, Colorado for several years.

He studied photography at Denver Metropolitan State University, also in Colorado.





Bruce was also a photographer – he had a studio in Colorado (USA) for several years. Photo: Wynn Bruce / BBC News Brazil

The press says that Bruce meditated in a center of the Shambhala organization.

In their social networks, there were constant posts about Buddhism and the environment.

In January, Bruce shared a photo of the monk Thich Nhat Hanh, a well-known figure who, according to The New York Times, sent a letter to Martin Luther King in 1965 honoring other monks who were burned alive to protest the Vietnam War. .

Thich Nhat Hanh, known as “the father of mindfulness”, died in January at the age of 95.

“Thanks for sharing compassion,” reads Bruce’s Facebook post with the monk’s photo,





Image of Monje Thich Nhat Hanh shared by Wynn Bruce on his social networks. Photo: Facebook Wynn Bruce / BBC News Brazil

There are currently no details on Bruce’s family, but on his Facebook profile he shared a congratulatory message last December for his half-brother, who had turned 42 at the time.

the incident

Several media outlets reported that Bruce would have announced his acts in a social media post, but this has not been confirmed.

Two weeks ago, the man edited a comment he had left on one of his own Facebook posts in 2021.





Wynn Bruce’s Facebook post in which he places a fire emoticon next to the date he would commit the acts in front of the Supreme Court. The post is from two weeks ago Photo: Facebook Wynn Bruce / BBC News Brazil

It was numbering 4-1-1 with a fire emoticon. Editing it on April 2, he added the date he would commit the Supreme Court acts — which coincides with Earth Day (April 22).

Supreme Court judges are currently discussing a case that seeks to restrict the US Environmental Protection Agency’s powers to regulate carbon emissions.