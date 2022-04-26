Who is Osman Kavala, Turkish billionaire sentenced to life in prison

Turkish patron Osman Kavala was sentenced on Monday to life imprisonment in Istanbul, without possibility of sentence reduction, accused of trying to overthrow the Turkish government on two occasions. Brave and admired, he has become, in recent years, a symbol of repression against civil society.

The 64-year-old billionaire has always denied accusations of trying to overthrow the government by funding demonstrations against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. When the current head of state was prime minister, in the so-called “Gezi movement” in 2013, hundreds of thousands of citizens took to the country’s streets to protest his authoritarian policy.

Over the years, other charges have been added against Kavala, such as participating in the attempted coup d’état in July 2016. The patron has been detained for four and a half years in the high-security Silivri prison near Istanbul.

Kavala’s three defense lawyers drew attention on Monday to the lack of evidence and the perversity of the process, which they called “clearly political”. Another seven defendants, who appeared at the same time as the philanthropist in an Istanbul court, were sentenced to 18 years in prison, accused of having provided support.

Over time, the pro-government press dubbed Kavala “the red billionaire”, comparing him to Hungarian-American George Soros, detested by authoritarian leaders around the world. Like him, the Turk has become the number one enemy of power in Turkey. Erdogan himself repeatedly accused him of being “Soros’ representative in Turkey” and of “financing terrorists”, without ever providing any proof.

minority rights

Born in Paris in 1957, Kavala studied economics at the University of Manchester, UK, before taking over the family business in Turkey when his father died in 1982. Famous for supporting cultural projects related to minority rights, such as the Kurdish question and the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation, he progressively devoted himself to publishing, art and culture.

The billionaire philanthropist is described by his circle of friends as humble and courteous, but direct and determined. In 1983, he opened the publishing house Iletisim, one of the most prestigious in Turkey. Enabling Turkish society to debate difficult issues – such as the Armenian Genocide, through cultural projects – was also one of the main missions of Anadolu Kültür, a foundation Kavala created in 2002. To host exhibitions, he transformed an old tobacco warehouse, which he inherited in the center of Istanbul, in the Depo, in an important cultural center.

“I never saw him reject any interesting idea, whether it was a literary or cinematographic project”, says filmmaker Asena Günal.

Kavala was even cleared in February 2020 of the accusation of having financed the Gezi demonstrations. However, the decision was overturned and he was arrested a few hours later as part of an investigation into the July 2016 coup attempt.

“He is the last person who could support a coup d’état. It is outrageous to see him being the target of an incomprehensible political game,” says Emma Sinclair-Webb, director of the Turkish office of the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Ankara does not give in to pressure

In February of this year, the European Court of Human Rights opened a case against Turkey, an extremely rare decision that could result in sanctions against the Turkish government if Kavala is not released. The measure had no effect in Ankara.

Last month, the Turkish prosecutor’s office asked for a life sentence for Kavala, with no possibility of release. The decision was considered by the philanthropist as “a judicial murder”. Last Friday (22), he had already declared that nothing would compensate for the four and a half years of his life lost in prison. “The only thing that can console me is to help reveal the serious errors of Turkish justice.”

(With information from AFP)