why is it important to measure pressure?

Answer quickly, without blinking: do you know how your blood pressure is? When was the last time you took the measurement? On the National Day for the Prevention and Combat of Arterial Hypertension, celebrated today, we take the opportunity to make an alert about the importance of having the answers to these questions up to date.

The health problem popularly known as high blood pressure is silent, without symptoms, and is associated with 45% of deaths from cardiovascular diseases in Brazil, around 400,000 per year, according to Socesp (Sociedade de Cardiologia do Estado de São Paulo).

It is estimated that 25% of Brazilians are hypertensive. After the age of 60, this percentage is around 65%, with a predominance among women.

There are several consequences for the body when blood pressure is above the threshold considered healthy. In addition to the heart, brain and kidneys, for example, can be affected. Arterial hypertension is one of the main risk factors for stroke (cerebrovascular accident) and can lead to cognitive decline, with changes in memory, concentration and reasoning.

The best way to avoid all these evils is to prevent yourself, with medical advice, and maintain the habit of measuring blood pressure. Some accessories can be used at home to check that everything is ok, especially if hypertension is identified in routine consultations.

Below, check out a selection of products to have on hand:

Elite+ arm blood pressure monitor – Omron

The product has a pre-shaped cuff that provides a more accurate blood measurement, according to the manufacturer, reducing possible errors. The monitor can identify whether the cuff has been placed correctly. The device has a function to record the average blood pressure in the morning and can store the values ​​for up to eight weeks.

Digital wrist blood pressure monitor Hc075 – Multilaser

With battery operation, this product has maximum precision, according to the manufacturer, as each unit is individually tested before being put on sale. The accessory has the function of detecting cardiac arrhythmia and can store the last 60 measurements.

Kd-558 arm blood pressure monitor – Techline

With memory to store up to 120 measurements, this monitor also detects cardiac arrhythmia, with the results presented separately on the device’s screen. In addition, the product has an on and off button, which facilitates its handling.

Gp400 wrist digital blood pressure meter – Gtech

With a system that detects blood pressure through the wrist, the cuff has a circumference between 13 centimeters and 20 centimeters, and can be used by people of different body types. The monitor works with batteries and has an Inmetro seal and registration with Anvisa.

Automatic digital wrist pressure device BSP21 – Premium

With an indicator for cardiac arrhythmia, this monitor stores the last three measurements and has a graph that indicates the level of hypertension of those who use the device. It is worth knowing that the product works on battery power. The wrist cuff measures between 13.5 cm and 21.5 cm.

Automatic digital pressure measuring device B699 – Hamy Presentes

With memory for 120 results with time and date of measurement, this monitor also detects cardiac arrhythmia. According to the manufacturer, the accuracy of the device is proven following the protocols required by Inmetro. Its cuff is adjustable and goes up to extra-large size.

Digital wrist blood pressure monitor – PA MED

Considered a high-precision equipment, according to the manufacturer, the product has the function of memorizing up to 60 measurements, detects irregular pulse, has a low battery warning and displays the date and time. The device runs on batteries and has up to 5 years warranty against manufacturing defects.

Geratherm Desktop Arm Pressure Monitor

This device offers the measurement result in 27 seconds, according to the manufacturer. Its cuff automatically inflates and deflates. The accessory has the capacity to memorize up to 85 pressure measurements, with date and time stamp. The product must be used with battery or battery.

