Will Ubisoft be acquired by Microsoft? Jeff Grubb talks about it and clarifies

The value of Ubisoft’s shares dropped a lot, and if it was enough to spread the news that several companies willing to acquire Ubisoft to increase it, on the other hand it helped to create more speculation about the acquisition of the French giant.

In all of this, insider and reporter Jeff Grubb responded to a tweet repeating that he was serious when he said that the Acquisition of Activision rocked the marketbut not necessarily that Microsoft would add companies to the shopping list. “[Eu quis dizer] Except each company was evaluating its position in a potential acquisition and/or merger.”

Basically, therefore, Ubisoft does not completely close the possibility of an acquisition, the Microsoft will wait a little longer – at least until the conclusion of the agreement with the Activision-Blizzard-King group, but it is not certain that there cannot be “small acquisitions” “in sight.

When I said earlier this year that every company was freaking out about the ATVI acquisition, I meant it. Doesn’t mean MS is buying anyone. Just that every company was considering their position regarding a potential acquisition and/or merger. https://t.co/BCyzDq7Lo8 — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 23, 2022

Microsoft is not expected to announce major acquisitions until 2023 otherwise it will get in the way of the complicated and bureaucratic process that involves Activision Blizzar, remember, this is the biggest third-party publisher for two decades!

On the other hand, we cannot forget that there are other potential Ubisoft interested parties, so we must wait for the next chapters to know whether or not Ubisoft will be sold. For Microsoft, an announcement of this type with the French giant is almost impossible to come out before 2023.