Woman gets covid twice in just 20 days

A 31-year-old health worker from Spain caught Covid twice in a 20-day interval, the shortest on record, according to Spanish researchers. The case presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

The woman tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time on December 20, 2021 in a PCR test and showed no symptoms of the illness in the following days.

However, on January 10, 2022, she began to develop symptoms of Covid-19, which led to her having a second test, with a positive result again.

Credit: IstockWoman tested positive for covid twice within 3 weeks

According to whole genome sequencing, infections were caused by different variants: delta in late December and Ômicron in January.

The woman already had the complete vaccination schedule, and her last dose was 12 days before being infected for the first time.

One of the study’s authors, Gemma Recio, from the Institut Catala de Salut, Tarragona, Spain, said that the case shows that Ômicron is able to “bypass previous immunity acquired from a natural infection with other variants or from vaccines”.

“In other words, people who have had Covid-19 cannot assume that they are protected from reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated,” he said.

She, however, highlighted that vaccination partially protects against serious illness and hospitalization.

What are the most common symptoms in case of Omicron reinfection?