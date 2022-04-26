World’s largest cruise ship begins construction in France

A new mega-cruise is coming: Royal Caribbean has announced the start of construction work on the Utopia of the Seas ship, which, once completed, should be the largest vessel of its kind in the world.

According to the Abu Dhabi newspaper The National, Utopia will have capacity for up to 10,000 passengers, plus crew. Its maiden voyage is scheduled for spring 2024 in the Northern Hemisphere, between March and June.

The opening ceremony for the start of work took place on 8 April at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, with the symbolic cutting of the vessel’s first steel piece.

She is expected to be the first of the Oasis class – Royal Caribbean’s “megacruises” – to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, considered the cleanest fossil fuel in existence and in line with the company’s proposal to move its entertainment centers at sea to levels of lower carbon footprint.

However, before Utopia of the Seas can reach the ocean, another Royal Caribbean ship must become the first in the entire company to use the same fuel. Icon of the Seas, which will sail for the first time in the fall of 2023 – between September and December – will inaugurate the Icon class, also powered by gas.

Just started, the works on Utopia of the Seas should last 30 months. Images of the project, which is expected to inherit the crown of the current largest cruise ship in the world, the Wonder of the Seas, have not yet been released. Also from Royal Caribbean, the vessel has a capacity for 6,680 guests and 2,200 crew.