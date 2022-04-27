10-year-old child dies from dengue in Paraná; state registers more than 90 thousand cases

A 10-year-old child died from dengue in Paraná. Hospital São Lucas, in Cascavel, confirmed the death of the patient, who lives in the city of Catanduvas. She was hospitalized at the institution with a positive NS1 antigen test for dengue and died in early April.

According to a statement from the hospital, the victim had a chronic degenerative disease, a comorbidity that contributed to the worsening of the disease.

Despite the NS1 exam having confirmed dengue, the case is awaiting the result of Lacen (Central Laboratory of the State of Paraná). The death was notified to Sesau (Secretariat of Health of Cascavel).

Notifications

The weekly dengue bulletin, published on Tuesday (26) by the State Department of Health (Sesa), records 94,344 reported cases in Paraná. That’s 14,340 more compared to last week. In addition, there are 30,010 confirmations, 6,849 more, an increase of about 30% compared to the figures in the previous report.

Of the 369 municipalities that registered dengue notifications (92.4% of the state), 300 have already confirmed the disease (75.1%). According to the report, 261 of them confirmed autochthonous cases in the period, that is, dengue was contracted in the patient’s municipality of residence. This week, there were no records of any deaths – the total is still five, in Nova Esperança, Arapongas, Tapira, Matelândia and Medianeira.

The data are from the 35th Epidemiological Report, from the new seasonal period of the disease, which started on August 1 and should continue until July 2022.

On April 19, the State confirmed an epidemic condition of dengue due to probable and confirmed cases, which were above expectations for the epidemiological period. Faced with this scenario and the increase in cases, Sesa’s Environmental Surveillance teams met with municipal managers from the West and Southwest regions to face the outbreak of the disease.

The team from the Logistics Support Section for Inputs and Equipment (Scali), together with the Division of Vector-Transmitted Diseases (DVDTV) and the Entomological Surveillance Center of Londrina, is at the 6th Health Regional of União da Vitória for guidance and training regarding the use of motorized coastal equipment, identification of larvae and the main breeding sites to guide agents to combat endemic diseases in the region.

“Historically, in the months of March, April and May the highest numbers of dengue cases are recorded in Paraná. That’s why we still have a lot of work to be done and we need everyone’s attention to observe the home, remove the breeding sites and take care of the backyard”, emphasized the Secretary of State for Health, César Neves.

Streaming

Arboviruses (dengue, zika and chikungunya) are transmitted by the bite of Aedes aegypti. It is necessary to be aware of possible mosquito breeding sites and, thus, eliminate these risk places, to prevent the spread of diseases. It is essential that the person identifies the symptoms of arboviruses to seek the health service for diagnosis and appropriate treatment, as soon as possible.