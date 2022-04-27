5 Books That Helped Musk Be The Richest Man Alive

Elon Musk has become one of the most ambitious entrepreneurs today, and has built an empire made up of several innovative companies. Tesla, for example, is synonymous with revolution in the electric car market. SpaceX has been breaking records in the number of rocket launches and is already planning to send manned spacecraft to the Moon and Mars. Neuralink seeks to create new interfaces so that it is possible to control computers with the mind.

In addition, he still has Solar City under his umbrella, which invests in solar energy technology; Starlink, which seeks to offer satellite connectivity; and the Boring Company, involved in the construction of a network of underground tunnels. The billionaire’s most recent feat was the purchase of Twitter, for $44 billion.

Musk has already made it clear in several interviews that he was inspired by works of literature to achieve his business goals. For example, when asked how he learned to build rockets, he simply stated “I read books”.

The tycoon not only reads, but also likes to point out his favorite books. Below, you will find 5 examples of works recommended by Musk:

1. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

As might be expected, Elon Musk is a huge fan of space science fiction. Among his favorites is the book series “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by British writer Douglas Adams. According to the website spacesuch is the mogul’s passion for the series that he promised that the first SpaceX spacecraft to travel to Mars will be christened the “Heart of Gold”, in honor of the fictional spacecraft created by Adams.

2. Foundation

The “Foundation” saga is also on the list of favorite books of the founder of SpaceX. The franchise depicts the collapse and rebirth of a vast interstellar human empire. In an interview with rolling stone, Musk said he took the lesson from the books of trying to take actions that prolong the lifespan of our civilization and minimize the likelihood of a dark age. The idea of ​​making humanity a multiplanetary species, through the colonization of Mars, is based on this ideal of species preservation.

3. Lord of the Rings

In 2017, Musk was asked on Twitter what he learned from reading JRR Tolkien’s epic tale. He quickly replied that one should not give up on a cause that is important, even if she is leading him to perdition. “Good friends really matter,” he added.

4. Superintelligence

Although Tesla works with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Elon Musk has already expressed concern about the possibility that computers will become more intelligent than humans. On Twitter, he even said that a AI could be more dangerous than nuclear weapons. In the same post, he recommended the book “Superintelligence” by Swedish philosopher Nick Brostrom, which addresses the dangers of super-intelligent artificial brains.

5. Benjamin Franklin

Musk also recommends the book that tells the story of Benjamin Franklin, by biographer Walter Isaacson. The billionaire claims that Franklin is one of his personal heroes for starting a printing business, inventing bifocals, and creating the lightning rod. “I would say for sure that he is one of the people I admire the most. Franklin was amazing,” Musk told Foundation.

Bonus: Elon Musk Biography

Here, the book is not well recommended by the tycoon. Launched in 2015, the biography of Elon Musk is signed by American columnist Ashlee Vance. It has become an international best seller, and is currently the best seller on Amazon in the “business biographies” category. About the book, Musk said he’s almost all right, but that it is also full of errors, citing the case of the employee who was fired after asking for a salary increase. He called the story “absurd”.

