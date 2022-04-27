5 special tips to lower bad cholesterol · Alto Astral

We usually hear the expression “lower cholesterol” and we already associate it with something bad, but it’s not always like that. First of all, we need to understand that cholesterol is nothing more than a fat produced by the body and that there are two types in us: LDL, known as “bad”, and HDL, considered “good”.

Therefore, when talking about reducing these levels, the part in question is the LDL. The search for the reduction of these levels happens due to the damages that their excess can cause to health. “It can generate the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries, preventing or hindering the passage of blood. Combined with the high level of sugar, it can also increase the inflammatory profile in the body and lead to stroke or heart attack”, explains nutritionist and cardiologist Juliano Burckhardt .

Although cholesterol is produced by the liver, it is also found in foods. Therefore, according to the doctor, it is essential to remember that much of this fat comes from fatty foods. From there, the organ responsible for production will transform it into LDL.

Fatty foods contribute to an increase in bad cholesterol (Photo: Shutterstock)

Some simple measures can prevent the increase in the rate of bad cholesterol, such as changing eating habits and lifestyle, given that diet, weight and physical activity are the factors that most influence these levels. So check it out 5 expert tips that will help you on this healthier journey and protect your health!

Include fiber in your diet

According to the cardiologist, the consumption of soluble fiber helps directly in the control of cholesterol. That’s because they form a gel that, in the small intestine, can change the absorption of fats by the body. Therefore, the risk of heart disease is reduced.

Avoid saturated fats and sugar

Following a diet high in saturated fat, as well as being overweight, raises the risk of increased cholesterol. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to what you eat and make healthy choices.

“Take care of the hidden fats and sugars. Be an informed eater! Know the ingredients and read the nutritional labels carefully so you don’t end up consuming it without even knowing it”, advises Juliano.

Move yourself!

Physical activities don’t have to be synonymous with training or gym. There are other ways to be on the go, like climbing more stairs, walking and doing some simple exercises daily, for example.

The nutritionist ensures that be active for just half an hour during most days can help to reduce bad cholesterol and also contribute to increase the good. He also recommends getting someone to participate in these movements as a way to encourage this lifestyle change.

Consume “good fats”

Not everything that is greasy is bad, you know? DHA, a polyunsaturated fatty acid, can help with heart function, as well as lowering LDL and raising HDL, when taken regularly.

To ensure this intake, the doctor indicates great sources of DHA, such as salmon, sardines and tuna. But for those who don’t like fish, he talks about other options: a fish oil supplement or vegetarian algae supplements.

Stop smoking!

The substances present in cigarettes can oxidize good cholesterol, bringing catastrophic consequences to health, in addition to transforming it into bad. “Oxidation also leads to inflammation in the arteries that can result in the formation of fatty plaques, clogging the vessels. So, smoking is one of the most harmful to heart health”, highlights the cardiologist.

This case, therefore, explains that having high levels of LDL are as harmful as suffering from a lack of HDL, especially if there is replacement without medical prescription, affecting several areas.

Although all the tips are useful and essential, it is essential to consult a professional. After all, each organism behaves differently, thus requiring different treatments.

Finally, maintain healthy habits, take care of your diet, practice physical exercises, have regular checkups and, whenever necessary, seek a specialist doctor for proper guidance.

Source: Julian Burckhardt,nutrologist and cardiologist, member of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN) and of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC).