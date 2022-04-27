6 surprising facts about Joan of Arc

Few characters are as iconic in history as Joana D’arc. Burned alive at a stake, she was beatified and canonized five centuries later by the Vatican, after being used as a symbol by Catholics against Protestants.

Declared a national symbol of France by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, she is a popular figure about whom many facts are still unknown. We tell you some of them in this article. Check out.

1. Used men’s clothing as a defense mechanism

(Source: Jules Eugène Lenepveu/Wikimedia Commons)

When she was tried and sentenced to death, one of the allegations against her was the fact that she wore men’s clothes. Historians defend the thesis that Joana took this decision to prevent, or discourage, her being raped in the camps.

Medieval researcher Adrien Harmand states, in Jeanne d’Arc, son costume, son armure : Essai de reconstitution (Joana D’archis costume, his armor: experimental reconstructionin free translation) that the choice would be linked to her desire for chastity.

Another element brought by scholars is that, during her imprisonment, wearing men’s clothing would have had the effect of making her undesirable to the guards, protecting her from being sexually assaulted.

2. Joan of Arc was a forerunner of the “Bob” haircut

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Before entering fashion history as a haircut associated with 20th century French women, the “Bob”, a cut that leaves the hair close to the jaw, usually with bangs, was used by the warrior.

a bit at random, Joana D’arc cut his hair this way, and it was the inspiration for Monsieur Antoine, Paris’ most famous hairdresser in the early 20th century. The First World War helped to popularize the cut, used in search of better hygiene.

3. It was burned in two stages

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Burning a body takes time, but Joana was not just any person. Having been able to motivate an army and a nation not to give up the fight, her figure generated admiration in parts of the population.

In order not to leave any suspicions about his end, his body was removed from the fire and exposed in a public square for a period. The aim is that no one should doubt that his end had come. Subsequently, his charred body returned to flames, until he completely disintegrated.

4. Crime that led to his death was not witchcraft

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Among the crimes she was accused of, witchcraft was on the list. However, this was not the effective reason for being condemned to death and burned alive. Of the initial 70 indictments, his alleged crimes were reduced to 12 within months of his capture by the British.

Historians say the charges would be dropped or reduced so that he could serve a simpler sentence. However, when visited by judges, she had resumed wearing men’s clothing and claimed to be hearing voices. She was condemned to the stake as a “recidivist heretic”.

5. Never been on the battlefield

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Despite the stories perpetuated by literature and cinema, Joana never got to take up arms and fight enemies during the Hundred Years War. Her role was much greater in boosting the morale of French troops.

Although he accompanied troops and created strategies, his role on the battlefield used to be limited to holding the flag. Although she doesn’t fight, she was wounded in two situations, with an arrow in her shoulder and a crossbow in her leg.

6. It was known by different names

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

She went down in history and was sanctified with the name of Joana D’arc, but it was not the only way it was known. In her hometown of Domrémy, in northeastern France, citizens knew her by the name of Jehanette.

Other nicknames found in records from the time show the name Jehanne accompanied by different surnames: d’Arc, Tarc, Romée and Vouthon. Moments before her first trial, she signed documents such as “Jehanne la Pucelle”, or “Joan the maid”.

Historians believe that even the d’Arc we know might not be an official surname, but a hunch by the young woman about her father’s nickname.