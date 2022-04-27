Alepa passes bill banning health plans and clinics from requiring husband’s consent for wife to have IUD inserted | For

Jenni Smith 2 days ago

The Legislative Assembly of the State of Pará (Alepa) approved, this Tuesday (26), a Bill that prohibits health plans and clinics from requiring a husband’s consent for a woman to have an intrauterine device (IUD). The project is going to be approved by the state governor.

Authored by deputy Miro Sanova (PDT), the bill “prohibits any interference in the woman’s decision to perform procedures to insert intrauterine devices (IUD), contraceptive implants or contraceptive injection”.

The Bill considers as an infraction “the interference of health professionals, operators of assistance plans or health insurance, or even the requirement of the consent of a spouse or partner”.

For deputy Miro Sanova, “requiring authorization from the husband for this type of procedure harms the woman’s autonomy and independence, insofar as it breaks the existing confidentiality between doctor and patient”.

Among the penalties for those who fail to comply with the measure are: fine, cancellation of public service, administrative intervention and seizure of productsbased on article 56 of Federal Law No. 8078, of September 11, 1990, of the Consumer Protection Code.

