Army soldier dies in Campinas and Health Department investigates suspected spotted fever | Campinas and Region

The Municipal Health Department of Campinas (SP) is investigating the cause of death of an Army soldier who died on Sunday night (24). The folder informed the g1 this Tuesday (26), that one of the suspicions is spotted fever, but the picture also points out other possibilities.

“The patient’s clinical condition is compatible with Rocky Mountain spotted fever, but other diagnoses are also being investigated. The Department of Health Surveillance (Devisa) awaits test results”, informed the Municipal Health Department in a note.

According to the Southeast Military Command (CMSE), the soldier worked in the 28th Mechanized Infantry Battalion (28th BI Mec), in Campinas, and participated in a training activity for soldiers between April 10 and 14.

The activity took place in the instruction field of Fazenda Chapadão, which is the area of ​​the 11th Mechanized Infantry Brigade. “It is worth noting that the place where the activity took place was cleaned and prepared for carrying out military instructions,” the Command said.

The Army also reported that, so far, no other military has reported any health problems or hospitalizations that could be associated with the activity.

“The CMSE deeply regrets the soldier’s death and is providing all necessary assistance to the military’s family”, completed the Command.