Black Adam | Official trailer is revealed at CinemaCon, check out the description:

The first official trailer for ‘black adam‘ was displayed in CinemaConduring the busy panel of the Warner. Check the description:

As per the description of comicbook.comthe trailer begins with futuristic ships flying across the frozen tundra, then Black Adam is shown in a tube of water, narrating: “I was a slave when I died. When I was reborn I was a God“.

After that, we see the Doctor Fate telling Black Adam that his powers have never done anything but wreak havoc.

By the way, in the trailer we see Destiny opening portals like the Doctor Strange gives Marvel.

After the dialogue, it shows Black Adam’s body as a slave being thrown into a pit centuries ago, when it cuts to the present day, where he wakes up in a tomb and releases electricity on a special ops team.

In the desert, the character flies and fights helicopters, and while destroying them, he picks up a missile and throws it back at the enemies that launched it.

Then we see action scenes with the entire Justice Society of America.

Finally, the Black Hawk fight against black adamsaying: “There are heroes and villains. Heroes don’t kill people.” So, The Rock responds: “well i kill“. End of description.

‘black adam‘ is scheduled for October 21, with Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallow Water) in the direction.

The main cast brings Dwayne Johnson like Teth-Adam, Aldis Hodge like Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan like Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo like Atom Crusher, and Quintessa Swindell like Cyclone.

It is speculated that Jennifer Holland will make a cameo as Harcourt after ‘The Suicide Squad‘ and ‘Peacemaker‘.