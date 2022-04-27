Brazil greets Macron, but Bolsonaro avoids greeting French

One of the last G20 countries to send a message to President Emmanuel Macron for his re-election in France this weekend, the Brazilian government issued a short note congratulating the Frenchman on his victory at the polls. But contrary to what European, Asian, American and African leaders did, President Jair Bolsonaro avoided greeting the head of state in Paris.

In a note without any enthusiasm and without the name of the Chief Executive, the Itamaraty says only that “the Brazilian government congratulates Mr. Emmanuel Macron on his re-election to the Presidency of the French Republic”.

“Brazil reaffirms its willingness to work for the deepening of the historic ties that unite the two countries and bring mutual benefits to Brazilians and French people, and expresses its expectation of continuing to implement the broad bilateral agenda”, completes the note, which was limited to a formal gesture. .

The communication contrasts with the effusive greetings that Macron received on social media from Ivan Duque, the president of Colombia, or Alberto Fernandez, from Argentina. “Macron’s victory is fundamental to deepening multilateralism,” said the Argentine president. Duque called the Frenchman a “great friend of Colombia and defender of democratic values”.

In Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was full of praise for Macron’s victory, indicating that the French people “chose their historic legacy: freedom, equality and fraternity”.

In Chile, the new president Gabriel Boric also turned to social networks to celebrate the result of the polls in France. “The French people spoke clearly: the fight against climate change and the strengthening of democracy and human rights is fundamental. Count on me to advance on these issues”, said the Chilean.

Even Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, issued a personal comment. On Sunday (24), international reactions were broad, including effusive gestures by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Boris Johnson, American Joe Biden, and the main heads of European institutions, the directors of the WHO and UN agencies, in addition to from the governments of Canada, Ireland, Spain, Holland, Portugal, Italy, Norway, Sweden and many others.

In the Brazilian government, the order is not to show “excitement” with a leader who, in the last three years, has antagonized Bolsonaro, criticized deforestation in Brazil, welcomed chief Raoní and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Macron, who had his wife mocked by Bolsonaro, even said in statements to UOL in November 2021 that the relationship between France and Brazil “has seen better days”. In the first months of the Bolsonaro government, Paris was still humiliated when Macron’s head of diplomacy was snubbed by the Brazilian president. In place of the meeting that was planned with the Frenchman, Bolsonaro decided to do a live by cutting his hair. The gesture was received by the French as an insult.

By not immediately issuing a note to the French president, Bolsonaro repeats his gesture of being one of the last G20 heads of state to welcome the election of a leader of a power.

This occurred when Joe Biden was elected. Bolsonaro and his allies even repeated the speech of the defeated Donald Trump about an alleged fraud in the American election.

This time, in the most radical wing of support for President Bolsonaro, the crowd was for the victory of Marine Le Pen, which would strengthen the ultra-conservative network in the world and would be a point of support for the current Brazilian president.