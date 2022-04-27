Brazilian talks about strict quarantine in Shanghai: ‘we are stuck’ | coronavirus

O Globo Agency/Personal Archive 4.27.2022 Luana Pinho: strict quarantine in Shanghai, where she has lived since 2013

For 32 days, Brazilian DJ and influencer Luana Pinho has not been out on the street. She lives in Shanghai, now the city that enforces the strictest quarantine in China, with no end date. Locked at home with her boyfriend, a dog and two cats, the 34-year-old Brazilian, called Anitta from China by her fans, feels that she is living a real nightmare in the country she chose in 2013 as her new home.

‘Shanghai looks like a city at war, but without weapons. What we’re going through would make a great Hollywood series or movie. With three doses of vaccine, we are stuck at home’, Luana said in a conversation with O GLOBO.

His last job outside the home was on March 5th. She played at a Brazilian carnival party, not imagining that the next day Shanghai would enter a new quarantine, much worse, according to the influencer, than the one decreed at the beginning of the pandemic. This time, Luana said, the attitude of the local authorities was more violent, reaching the extreme of separating parents infected with Covid-19 from their children, even babies.

‘Since March, we have more than 600,000 infected in Shanghai. The situation got out of hand. But we’re vaccinated, what they’re doing doesn’t make any sense. They sealed off buildings, put up metal barriers to separate neighborhoods. The only people we see on the streets are the volunteers, who look like astronauts and do the policing of the citizens’, said the DJ.

Luana has friends who, in 40 days without being able to go to the supermarket, received only a basic food basket from the government. Food purchases over the internet are allowed at certain times of the day, and it is necessary to enter the sites very early to get the basic products. The other option is to participate in collective purchases, carried out in each condominium.

‘I have friends in Beijing who tell me that restrictions are also starting there, and the city has an average of 30 cases a day. Here they are isolating asymptomatic people, it’s crazy’, said Luana.

Mental health

The measures adopted by Shanghai are part of a wave of hardening of the policy to control the pandemic in China, called “Covid zero”. Last Sunday, China reported 21,796 new Covid-19 infections, the vast majority of the Omicron variant. According to Luana, the impact on the mental health of Shanghai residents is serious:

‘The violence of the Chinese authorities, especially with the Chinese, is terrible.’

She also said that people who test positive are taken to government quarantine centers. Shanghai, she said, has adopted a tiered system, whereby neighborhoods are divided into three categories depending on the risk of transmission. The strictest controls are used in the neighborhoods with the most cases of contagion.

At the end of March, the confirmation of two cases in her building left Luana and neighbors unable to go out even to walk inside the condominium for 19 days. The door of the building was locked with a padlock and a volunteer remained seated at the entrance for days to control the movement of residents.

‘Foreigners are perplexed and frightened. Some managed to escape at first, lying. They said they were going to a hospital and were actually on their way to the airport. A taxi there was costing around R$3,000’, reported the DJ.

virtual parties

Luana participates in several WhatsApp groups with Brazilians who live in Shanghai and assures that “everyone is deeply stressed, and some just didn’t go hungry thanks to the help of neighbors”. On weekends, to keep in touch with her fans and followers, Luana organizes lives on the social network WeChat, one of the most popular in China. Every Saturday, around 11,000 followers follow his virtual parties live.

‘I receive many messages of thanks for bringing a little joy to homes at this time of so much anguish’, said the DJ.

Luana publishes photos and videos of what happens in Shanghai through the social network Instagram (@djluanapinho) because she believes that “through the repercussion of these videos, the world and Chinese leaders can change their behavior”.

‘I hope they feel ashamed of everything they are doing to everyone here. This is all very surreal,’ he concludes.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.