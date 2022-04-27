Cat and dog surprise owner who installed camera to monitor behavior of “brothers”

Every pet owner knows that in the presence of the family, animals have a specific personality and behavior, but do you know what your pet does when you are not at home? That was the brainchild of Kristopher Alphonse, owner of a dog named Otis and a cat named Blue.

Cats and dogs can live in harmony, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have moments of awkwardness, and that’s what surprised Kristopher, when he decided to leave a camera on at home and check how his animals behave while he’s working.

Despite a photo released by the tutor, showing the two side by side taking a nap, the brothers’ relationship is complicated. From the moment the owner of the house leaves for work, the behavior of the dog and cat changes radically.

A video posted by Kristopher on Tik Tok on March 26 showed the kitten teasing the dog who is ready to take a nap. The feline jumps up and shows its claws to Otis, who needs to defend himself and join in the fun, despite preferring to sleep.

The cat jumps, kills, bites the dog’s ear and does many acrobatics to show that he’s the one in charge and that he will only stop when his brother plays with him until both are exhausted.

“These are our boys. We love how much they grew up together, as Otis didn’t like cats at first, but with a lot of supervision and love, they quickly became brothers. It’s nice to see that neither of them is lonely anymore.” to The Dodo website.

Play starts less than 10 minutes after the owners leave the house for work, it’s clear that Blue the kitten loves these moments alone with Otis, and eagerly awaits Kristopher’s work schedule.

The video reached more than 16 million internet users, receiving 2 million likes and thousands of comments.

“The way the dog checks from behind his shoulders moments before being attacked is incredible,” commented one netizen.

“This dog must think: My God, I’m paying for my sins”, said Thaise.

“The cat: I can do this all day,” added Lídia.

So, have you ever thought about leaving a camera filming your pets too?

