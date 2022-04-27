Check out 7 dog breeds that are already extinct and you didn’t know

There are several extinct dog breeds, so we brought you 7 types you didn’t know existed. Find out the details below.
Just as many animals ended up going extinct over the years, dog breeds also went extinct over time. There are currently more than 330 dog breeds registered and officially described. This list does not include those that no longer exist. So we brought 7 dog breeds that are now extinct and you may never have heard of.
The main factor for this is that dog breeds disappear because they give rise to new ones or breeders lose interest in keeping them. Despite this, some contributed in some way to the emergence of other more modern races.
7 dog breeds that are already extinct
These animals are known as “man’s best friend”. However, many are unaware of some races that existed a few thousand years ago:
- Thesis: This is the oldest extinct breed of dog in the world. According to scholars, there are many representations of animals of the breed in tombs of ancient Egypt. The oldest known representation is in the tomb of King Khufu, who reigned from 2609 to 2584 BC;
- Old English Bulldog: the breed had a great presence in Europe in the past and was quite common until the mid-nineteenth century. At that time, animals were used in the famous battles between dogs and bulls. Thus, the breed began to be seen as very violent and the movement of these animals became prohibited in several countries;
- Braco du Puy: It is a breed originated in France from the selection and crossing of Greyhounds and Braques. Selected to be quick to help humans with hunting, he was well known for this trait;
- Russian Tracker: this was an ancient breed that originated in Russia and was used to protect sheep on farms. The animals were very big, strong and fast and they drove away wolves and other animals that chased and fed on the herds;
- Water Dog St. John: This breed played a huge role in the emergence of much-loved modern breeds. Golden Retriever and Labrador Retriever are two of the most famous breeds that are descended from the St. John. The last two specimens were males and died in the 1970s;
- Cordoba Fighting Dog: this animal originated in Argentina and underwent selections of characteristics that made it a great fighting animal. Over the years, however, excessive aggression became a problem for mating because the animals attacked each other;
- Tweed Water Spaniel: this breed became known for its relationship with the emergence of the Golden Retriever breed. Thus, ancient animals were also very fond of water and had a strong, athletic body.