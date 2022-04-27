Check out tips and tricks to get to sleep faster

One of the great pillars of good health is the sleep. When we don’t sleep well or for long enough, we feel the effects on our skin the next day. In addition to bad mood and difficulty concentrating, which are easy symptoms to relate to lack of sleep, poor sleep impairs health in several aspects, including hormone regulation.

If you have trouble sleeping, wake up frequently at night and feel tired all the time, it’s important seek medical help. A professional sleep specialist can order tests to discover the causes of the problem and, from there, propose treatments and therapies.

In most cases, however, a few simple adjustments to your habits and routine can provide you with a good night’s sleep. Here are some things you can do to try to sleep better:

do breathing exercises

Controlling the way you breathe is a simple and effective way to relax your body, slow your mind and fall asleep more easily.

One successful method is the 4-7-8, which is a simple exercise: breathe in through your nose for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 7 seconds, and out through your mouth while counting to 8.

take care of your room

The environment in which you sleep needs to be suitable for this period of rest. Therefore, the ideal thing is that your room is very dark, with a pleasant and cool temperature. Comfortable and clean bedding also makes a difference.

Dim the lighting in the house

It is important that, at least an hour before going to sleep, you turn off the TV and computer and dim the lights in the house. If you can stay away from your cell phone, then all the better.

These electronic devices emit artificial lights that send the message to the brain that it is still daylight, disrupting our biological clock.

Choose relaxing music to listen to

Listening to calm music that has nature sounds, such as birds singing or the sound of the sea, also helps to slow down the mind and feel more sleepy. If you can, make a chamomile tea and read a book before going to bed.

All of this together can help you fall asleep more easily. If none of this resolves and the situation has been difficult for a long time, do not hesitate to seek medical help.