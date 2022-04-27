China confirms first human H3N8 bird flu infection

China has confirmed the first human case of H3N8 bird flu. According to the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC), the virus was identified in a four-year-old boy living in central Henan province after being hospitalized earlier this month with fever and other symptoms.

The child’s family raised chickens at home and lived in an area inhabited by wild ducks, according to the NHC.

Also according to a statement, the boy had direct contact with these animals. No one nearby has tested positive for the virus.

Credit: Henadzi Pechan/istockChild infected with H3N8 bird flu in China

The commission said an initial assessment determined that the variant did not yet have the ability to effectively infect humans, and that the risk of a full-scale epidemic was low.

H3N8

The H3N8 virus is a variant of avian influenza and was first identified in 2002 in waterfowl in the United States. It has also been detected in horses, dogs and seals, but until then, it had never been identified in humans.

Bird flu cases on farms in China happen sporadically and are a challenge for the country’s health authorities.

Credit: Roibu/IstockEnvironments in which birds are raised for slaughter favor mutations of the avian influenza virus

In addition to many strains of the virus circulating there, the situation of raising these birds for consumption provides constant mutations of the virus, which mainly expose the people who work in these places.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned of the seriousness of the situation and the need for broader geographic surveillance in the affected areas of China.