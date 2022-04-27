Consultation to include anti-covid drugs in the SUS reaches the final stage

The analysis on the use of the drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in the treatment of Covid-19, carried out by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec), is close to the final stage.
This Wednesday (27/4), the group ends the public consultation on the use of medicines. After collecting contributions from society, Conitec must send a favorable recommendation for the use of drugs to the Ministry of Health.
It will be up to the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs of the portfolio, Sandra de Castro Barros, to approve or not the recommendation of Conitec. If so, the drugs will be included in the list of SUS therapies.
The drugs are indicated for home use in adults with early symptoms of the disease. The expectation of the federal government is to sign a purchase agreement with Pfizer, manufacturer of the drugs, which are offered commercially under the name of Paxlovid.
To make the agreement official, however, the Ministry of Health awaits the end of the analysis at Conitec. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has already signaled that the purchase of the drug must be completed.
Studies carried out by Pfizer show that the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for patients who used the pills between the 3rd and 5th day of symptoms of the disease, with almost 89% effectiveness.
The drug should be taken for five days, right after the first symptoms of the disease and a positive result for the Covid exam. The effect of the pill blocks the replication of the virus and prevents the evolution of Covid-19 to serious conditions.
cost-effectiveness
To perform the cost-effectiveness analysis of the pills, Conitec considered patients aged 65 years or older and immunosuppressed. According to the commission, Pfizer proposed a cost of US$ 250 per treatment with Paxlovid, equivalent to R$ 1,252, according to the Central Bank (at the quotation of 9/3/2022, the date on which the cost-effectiveness analysis was carried out). carried out by Conitec).
The value is lower than the average cost of hospitalization of patients with Covid in the ward, which, added to the expenses with dialysis, diagnosis, laboratory and imaging tests, is estimated at R$ 6,358.76. In cases of hospitalization in the Intensive Care Center (ICU), the cost rises to R$ 51,467.30.
According to the group’s report, if the average risk of hospitalization of 34% for patients with Covid is considered, the eventual use of Paxlovid can generate savings of R$ 2 billion (in scenarios with low incidence of Covid cases) to R$ 19 billion (in scenarios with a high incidence of cases) to the public coffers, over a period of 5 years.
other medicines
In early April, the Ministry of Health included the drug baricitinie in the SUS list. The drug was already registered in Brazil for the treatment of other diseases, but gained approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and Conitec for use against Covid.
The drug should be used by hospitalized adults who need oxygen by mask or nasal catheter.
Studies analyzed by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) indicate that the use of the substance can contribute to a “significant reduction of deaths” by hospitalized adults.
