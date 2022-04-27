Cuba has 891 people arrested over the July 11 protests, including minors – News

At demonstrations of July 11, 2021 that took place in about 50 cities in Cuba shook the island’s communist government. The popular mobilization was considered the biggest since the overthrow of the Fulgencio Batista government by Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro, Ernesto Che Guevara and their companions in 1959.

The protests by Cubans shouting “freedom” were harshly repressed by the police and the army. According to the NGO Prisoners Defenders, from April of last year to March of this year, 1,027 people were arrested for political reasons; of that total, 891 during last year’s demonstrations. At the time of the protests, the Cuban government even arrested 1,320 people who would have taken to the streets.





Protesters are prosecuted slowly, and the penalties for standing up to the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel are high. In March of this year, 128 were sentenced to stay up to 30 years behind bars. According to data from the Cuban government itself, there are 55 adolescents aged between 16 and 18 years detained for participation in the July acts.

Prisoners Defenders reported that a group of 17 teenagers, including a 13-year-old, were sentenced to 18 years in prison for participating in the protests. They were accused of sedition, that is, an act of rebellion against the power of the State and the constitutional order.

Having a close person in prison also has consequences for family and friends. Zoila Rodríguez had her daughter, Katia Beirut, arrested and sentenced to 20 years. Since then she has taken care of her 9-year-old grandson.

“Every day I gather my strength to get up, because my grandson needs me. Ever since his mother was arrested, he asks me ‘what is a manifestation? Why is it something bad?’. He also asks me if 20 years old it’s a long time,” Zoila told Cubalex.

Detention is just one of the first problems faced by Cubans who oppose the communist government. The conditions of the island’s prisons and the treatment given to detainees are constant targets of complaints from Cuban and international organizations.

In an interview with Record TVThe Cuban journalist Orelvys Cabrera reported that he spent 33 days in a small cell with ten other men for participating in the July demonstrations. During this period, he lost almost 20 kilos due to poor diet and had no contact with his family or lawyers. Like other political prisoners, Cabrera was tortured.





A survey also carried out by Prisioners Defenders and released in March this year randomly selected 101 political prisoners, two of them minors, and all of them reported cases of torture. Some revealed up to 15 types of aggression suffered within the prison, such as sleep, water and food deprivation, confinement in solitary cells and physical aggression.

The political situation in the country is one of the reasons that make thousands of Cubans try to flee the Caribbean island, even if this leads to arrest in case of capture. The Cuban Penal Code determines in the article 247 that whoever leaves the country illegally is punished with a sentence of six months to three years, a punishment that can be increased if the action involves an act of violence or intimidation.

Still, according to US Customs, from October last year to March 2022, more than 78,000 Cubans crossed the US border from Mexico.

Leaving Cuba involves almost completely losing contact with friends and family. Coming home would involve prison, and communication depends on the rare and unstable internet signal.

A Cuban who lives in São Paulo told the R7 the difficulties of keeping in touch with those who stayed on the island. In addition to homesickness, he regretted not being able to say goodbye to relatives who died in the last few years he was away from his homeland.



