D-day of the flu vaccination campaign takes place on Saturday

26/Apr 09:05

The D-Day of the influenza immunization campaign takes place this Saturday, April 30, throughout the municipality. Elderly people over 60 years old and health workers and children under 5 years old are the target audience for vaccination. In all, 45 stations between the first and fifth districts will work from 8 am to 5 pm, with the exception of the Brejal and Vale das Videiras stations, which will work from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Secretary of Health Marcus Curvelo, recalls that it is essential to update the vaccination schedule annually, as the immunizing agent is produced according to the virus that is in greater circulation at the moment.

“Therefore, it is essential that the entire target public receives the immunizing agent to protect themselves from the influenza virus”, explains Bomtempo.

The second phase of the campaign runs from May 2 to June 3 for other priority groups, such as children aged 6 months to under 5 years, pregnant women, mothers, teachers, professionals in the armed forces, security and rescue. This group also includes people with disabilities, truck drivers, bus drivers, indigenous people and people deprived of their liberty, adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures. People with non-communicable chronic diseases and special clinical conditions should also be immunized during this period.

Influenza vaccination stations

HEALTH CENTER

PSF ALTO DA SERRA

UBS MORIN

UBS HIGH INDEPENDENCE

QUITANDINHA UBS

PSF HOLY TRINITY

PSF CASTRIOTO NEIGHBORHOOD

PSF SÃO JOÃO BATISTA COMMUNITY

MOSELA UBS

PSF BLACK MILL

PSF WHITE STONES

SCHOOL AMBULATORY

UBS ITAMARATI

HOSPITAL ALCIDES CARNEIRO

PSF CARANGOLA

PSF VALE DO CARANGOLA

PSF FAZENDA INGLESA

Macaws UBS

PSF ÁGUAS LINDAS

UBS ITAIPAVA

FIRST OF MAY COMMUNITY PSF

PSF GOOD HOPE

PEDRO DO RIO UBS

PSF SECRETARY

PSF POSSESSION

PSF BREJAL

PSF CAXAMBU SANTA ISABEL

PSF MEIO DA SERRA

PSF VILA FELIPE

PSF DR THOUZET

PSF CM JESUS ​​OF PRAGUE

PSF BATALLAR

PSF VALE DAS VIDEIRAS

PSF MAY 24

PSF HIGH SIMERIA

PSF VILA SAÚDE

PSF BOA VISTA

PSF MACHADO FAGUNDES

PSF ESTRADA DA SAUDADE

PSF CASTELO SÃO MANOEL

PSF JARDIM SALVADOR

PSF BONFIM

PSF VILA RICA

PSF SÃO SEBASTIÃO

AMAZON PSF