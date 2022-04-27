D-Day of the Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign to be held this Saturday in Varginha

This Saturday (30) will be held the D-DAY of the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles in Varginha. The Campaign has already been carried out throughout this month of April in specific groups such as the elderly, health professionals and children and aims to ensure that as many people as possible have access to vaccines on the national calendar.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the flu vaccine is effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 and type B. The MMR vaccine against measles also protects against other viral diseases such as rubella and mumps.

Children aged 6 months to under 5 years of age (04 years, 11 months and 29 days), elderly people aged 60 years and over and health workers will be vaccinated against influenza.

Measles vaccination will be for children from 6 months to under 05 years of age (04 years, 11 months and 29 days) and health workers in exercise, with proof of link in public or private service.

Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5 pm at the following vaccination points: