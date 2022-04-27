Diablo Immortal is coming to PC because Blizzard knew players would emulate the game

The company thought it best to invest in a native version of the game

Last Monday (25), Blizzard revealed that Immortal Diablo, originally announced for iOS and Android, will also get a PC version on June 2nd. According to the company, the decision came from a simple conclusion: if a native version for the platform was not released, players would use emulators to access the game on their machines.

In a post on its official blog, the developer stated that let players simply emulate Diablo Immortal”would not do justice” to the game. So, she started working on a way to adapt the game to the PC, which required investing in control methods that made sense for the platform.

Blizzard also claims that it was motivated by a desire to “reach as many players as possible — especially our most dedicated PC fans”. The developer still considers the computer version of the game as an “experiment”which is why it will carry the Beta seal upon its June 2 release.

Diablo Immortal promises improvements

Blizzard says that while it is confident in the PC version of the game, it knows that it will need some improvements in the future. For this, the developer will rely on player feedback to find out which aspects should be improved: at its launch, the title will bring adapted control schemes for both mouse and keyboard and conventional gamepads.

Among the adaptations made in Immortal Diablo they are tweaks to the size of your game interface and the way menus are displayed across platforms. In addition, the company has worked to ensure that the game’s chat system will work correctly on all platforms on which it will be available.

“If you’re a longtime Diablo player, the result will look a little different from other Dibalo games — but we’re extremely excited about clicking on Immortal’s demon heads with our mice”, explained to Blizzard. “This is a thank you letter from Blizzard, and we hope to see you all in hell when PC enters Open Beta in June.”, ends the message.

