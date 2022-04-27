Enrollments open for the third course offering on frequent neurological problems in Primary Care – News

Health professionals and others interested in deepening their knowledge regarding the most frequent neurological problems in Primary Care can now enroll in the third offer of the course developed by the Federal University of Ouro Preto, an institution that is part of the UNA-SUS Network (UNA-SUS/ UFOP).

As a result of the partnership with the Ministry of Health, the course aims to increase the resolution of health professionals on the neurological problems that arise more frequently in the scope of Primary Care and that still represent a challenge for these professionals.

The course – which already has about 40 thousand enrollments, added to the two previous offers – is free, free and starts immediately. Enrollments can be made until September 30, 2022, through the link.

With a workload of 60 hours, the course is divided into three units that address topics related to the most frequent neurological problems in Primary Care, such as headache, tremors, fainting and dementia syndromes.

According to the doctor and coordinator of UNA-SUS/UFOP, Leonardo Savassi, neurological disorders are among the most frequent reasons for consultation in Primary Health Care. “It is essential to know how to deal with this to increase the resolution of family doctors and provide better quality of care”, he highlighted.

To learn about this and other UNA-SUS courses, access: www.unasus.gov.br/cursos.