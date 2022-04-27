Experts Warn: Internet Aggravates Diet and Image Disorders | Health

Thinkstock Photos Internet aggravates diet and image disorders, experts say

A new hashtag has gained traction on social media and terrified doctors. In a short time, #TudoQueEuComoEmUmDia and its variations began to gather millions of videos of girls filming and narrating the restricted meals they eat in 24 hours. Disguised as a joke, the trend operates under a cruel logic of dissemination and encouragement of fancy diets, which without scientific proof or professional monitoring can trigger serious eating disorders in exchange for the “ideal” contour.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that about 4.7% of the Brazilian population suffers from eating disorders. Among teenagers, the rate reaches a staggering 10%. The incidence is higher among women, with seven to eight women for every man diagnosed with conditions such as bulimia, anorexia, avoidant restrictive eating disorder (ADR) and binge eating.

“Networks and the media have a very harmful effect on some people, especially teenagers, who are still in training,”

says psychiatrist Fábio Salzano, vice-coordinator of Ambulim, the eating disorder treatment program at the University of São Paulo’s Hospital das Clínicas (USP). “They don’t have the maturity to discern that sometimes an image on Tik Tok or Instagram is extremely difficult to reproduce in a natural and healthy way.”

toxic influences

Digital influencer, actress and presenter Dora Figueiredo, 28, is one of those people. With over 750,000 followers on Instagram (and hundreds of thousands more on Twitter and TikTok), she internalized from a young age that thinness was a prerequisite to being beautiful, stylish and successful.

Social media, a toxic relationship and even the relationship with her family contributed to activating several triggers that led her to develop problems such as depression, anxiety, anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.

“I was around 15 years old when I started taking contraceptives and I gained a little weight. But I saw myself much bigger than I really was. I thought I was fat, that I ate too much, and I weighed about 48 kg and was 1.70 m tall When a doctor said that my BMI [índice de massa corporal] was far below the healthy minimum, I refused to accept it. She told myself that she would never wear more than [manequim] 38 or would weigh more than 60 kg”,

says Figueiredo.

According to experts, the most common disorders among young people are anorexia, in which the patient feels the need to maintain a below-standard weight and has a distorted view of his own body; binge eating, when you eat large amounts of food at once and often; bulimia, which includes binge eating, followed by measures to lose weight, such as vomiting or taking laxatives and purgatives; and TARE, which may be more common in children and is characterized by not eating certain foods, causing restrictions.

changed frames

A study from Stanford University in the United States showed that those who suffer from anorexia can maintain a normal weight, although the body is weakened and shows changes in heart rate and blood pressure. If there is some distrust on the part of the family, it is recommended to seek medical evaluation.

“Eating disorders can bring clinical complications, such as endocrine changes, metabolic complications, bone and electrolyte changes (leading to risk of arrhythmias, for example)”,

explains Mariana Dimitrov, a postdoctoral fellow at the Faculty of Public Health at the University of São Paulo.

In extreme cases, they can also lead to death. the mortality rate in anorexia is around 5% to 6%. The mortality rate of bulimia varies from 0.5% to 2%, but the suicide rate among patients with the disorder is higher, says the expert.

According to Salzano, the problem has multifactorial roots, including genetic, family, sociocultural and personality issues. He explains that there are also consequences in the brain, in neurotransmitters such as adrenaline, dopamine and serotonin.

“As a person loses a lot of weight, they stop ingesting nutrients, especially in anorexia. And this also causes a deficit in the manufacture of these brain transmitters, which, in turn, makes it easier for the person to enter a obsessive process, which makes her want to lose more and more weight”,

explains the doctor.

Anyone who sees the resourcefulness of influencer Dora Figueiredo on the networks cannot imagine that she only started talking about her eating disorders with her own therapist about three or four years ago. It was after an extremely toxic relationship and a traumatic breakup that she understood—and accepted—that she needed help. Today, she says that she is doing well, taking care of herself, but that does not mean that the disorders no longer affect her. It’s something that “stays with you for the rest of your life,” she says.

“To get out of this cycle of hate with my own body, I had to hit rock bottom and push myself back. But it’s a daily job, you have to always be aware of the triggers that make you feel bad. Today, at least, I understand that chasing patterns takes me not only life time, but happiness. And I can’t leave to be happy only when I’m weighing so many pounds. I want to be happy today.”

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.