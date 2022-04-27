Fiocruz begins to develop vaccine against malaria

A team of Brazilian researchers is working on the development of a new vaccine against malaria. Still in the pre-clinical phase, tests for the immunizing potential verify the ability to neutralize the plasmodium vivaxtransmitted through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito.

Funded by the Global Fund for Innovative Health Technology (GHIT) in Japan, research for the malaria vaccine is led in Brazil by the Instituto Leônidas & Maria Deane (Fiocruz Amazônia), in partnership with the Fundação de Medicina Tropical (FMT). ).

Fiocruz scientists test a potential malaria vaccine in the laboratory (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

In addition to the Brazilian branch, the international study encompasses different research centers, such as the University of Kanazawa, in Japan, and the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom.

Malaria cases in Brazil

It is worth explaining that the plasmodium vivax is responsible for most cases of malaria in Brazil. Due to the high incidence of the disease (endemic) in the state of Amazonas, it is possible to collect blood from infected volunteers and use these samples in the tests of the potential vaccine, which will be an important topic in the validation of the immunizer.

“Manaus has become a promising center for carrying out the tests, because there is daily care for patients with malaria and we have the infrastructure installed that allows the development of these tests”, details the deputy director of Research at Fiocruz Amazônia, Stefanie Lopes, in a statement. Lopes is also responsible for coordinating the Brazilian arm of the study.

Study of potential vaccine

For the research of the immunizing potential, the team has a platform that “can evaluate antimalarial activity ex vivo [em tecidos ou amostras retirados de um organismo vivo] against the blood stage of the parasite, as well as the activity in blocking the transmission of the parasite to the vector in assays in vivo through the experimental infection of colonized Anopheles mosquitoes”, explains scientist Lopes.

If the laboratory tests occur as expected and demonstrate the effectiveness of the compound, the researcher must increase the platform with the assay in vitro against the hepatic stage of the parasite, which is in the validation phase.

For Lopes, “one of the major bottlenecks for the control of vivax malaria lies in the existence of a latent stage in the liver, the hypnozoite, which is responsible for the reappearance of the disease without the need for a new bite from the infected mosquito”.

Despite advances in the fight against malaria, currently available drugs cannot be used for all patients, such as pregnant women, due to their side effects. In this scenario, “the search for new substances with this potential is necessary”, completes the scientist. In other words, prevention is the best way to fight infection.

Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the first malaria vaccine. The immunizer received authorization for use following the success of pilot immunization programs in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

Source: Fiocruz Agency