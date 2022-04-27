Free Steam Games from Bethesda: The Elder Scrolls Arena, Daggerfall and Wolfenstein

With the official transition of Bethesda’s online service to Steam, interesting promotions also arrive at these times on the digital delivery platform, with discounts and even three free games belonging to the classic catalog of the company: The Elder Scrolls Arena, The Elder Scrolls Daggerfall and Wolfenstein Enemy Territoryall three in fact previously distributed as freewarebut now also in the context of Steam.

As we have seen, Bethesda started the migration from Bethesda.net to Steam, with the direct transfer of the user’s library and the various progress and saves from one platform to another, and in addition to the services, the games from the catalog are now available on Steam.

Among these there are also some free games, as reported, which can therefore be downloaded and added to the library for free. Among them we find The Elder Scrolls: Arena, originally released in 1994, the first title in the Bethesda Softworks series and already defined according to the open-world RPG mechanics that were perfected in the following chapters. You can find it at this address on Steam.

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall is dated back to 1996, and in fact it’s been officially freeware since 2009, so it’s not really a one-time offering. In any case, this is a historical chapter in the series, which introduced an even wider map and a notable non-linearity even in relation to the standards of the time. You can find The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall at this address on Steam.

Finally, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory is a 2003 shooter developed by Splash Damage, initially born as a multiplayer expansion of Return to Castle Wolfenstein, but later evolved as a standalone game, with somewhat tactical and cooperative features. You can find it at this address on Steam.

The Elder Scrolls: Redguard and Battlespire are also on special offer.