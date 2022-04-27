Has arrived! Google releases the 1st beta version of Android 13 for models of the Pixel line

This Tuesday (26th), the Google officially released the first beta build of its upcoming mobile operating system, the Android 13. The release of this version was already scheduled for this month of April. after the developer preview step.
According to the statement issued by Google, Android 13 Beta 1 continues to focus on privacy and security, in addition to new notification system, photo picker, themed app iconsimproved language support and more.
The developer also highlighted that the first beta improves access to media files and also has Improved audio APIs. Also, Google mentioned that the OS has its stability improved in this build.
The 2nd beta of Android 13 is expected to arrive next month, probably during the annual Google I/O 2022 conference, already scheduled for the 11th and 12th of May. THE company’s forecast is to launch the system after July of this year.
Availability
To participate in the first public test of version 13 of the little robot, it is necessary to sign up for the Android Beta Program through the official website. Only Google’s own Pixel line devices are enabled. See the following compatible models:
Therefore, this test is not released for models from third-party manufacturers, such as Samsung and Motorola, for example. Google will probably release the evaluation for other devices in the 2nd beta scheduled for next month.
