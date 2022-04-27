Health anticipates start of vaccination against influenza and measles

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES/DF) anticipated the start of vaccination against influenza and measles for children aged between six months and under 5 years. Both campaigns have already started. This Saturday (30/4) a D-Day of immunization will be held.

On this day, the other priority groups of the flu campaign will also be able to get vaccinated. See list further below.

Currently, parents and guardians can take their children in this age group to be immunized against both diseases. Vaccination points are updated daily and can be consulted on the Health Department website.

The target audience for influenza represents 1,086,550 people in the DF, and the goal is to vaccinate at least 90% of eligible groups. As for measles, the target audience is 182,357 children in the DF, and the intention is to immunize 95% of them.

Priority groups that will be vaccinated against the flu:

– Pregnant women

– puerperal women

– Indian people

– Teachers from public and private schools

– People with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions

– People with permanent disabilities

– Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces

– Truck drivers

– Urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers

– Port workers

– Prison officials

– Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures

– People deprived of liberty

