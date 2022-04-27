Hospitals in SP have released children hospitalized for respiratory diseases

The number of children hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome not caused by Covid-19 has increased in public and private hospitals in the State of Sao Paulo in the last few weeks. Discharge is directly related to the higher incidence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which has no vaccine.

According to doctors, the fact that families were isolated in their homes in 2020 and 2021 reduced the number of children who had contact with RSV, which causes cases to accumulate now. This increase in patients always comes closer to winter, experts say, but the trend picked up steam earlier this year.

The number of patients with respiratory syncytial virus increased at Sabará Hospital Infantil, a reference unit in the capital. Until April 16, there were 94 positive cases for RSV among children who arrived at the emergency room – in the last four weeks, the average positivity was 25% of the samples analyzed.

Felipe Lora, technical director of Sabará, points out that autumn brings the growth of respiratory diseases. “In 2020 and 2021, atypically, this did not happen because, due to the pandemic, there was a restriction of circulation, which made many not contaminate themselves. This year, we are going back to the seasonal pattern,” he explains.

According to the pediatrician, at the beginning of the year there is greater circulation of various types of virus. “In the week of April 10-16, 18 respiratory viruses were identified in patients treated at the emergency room, with respiratory syncytial and rhinovirus prevailing since early February,” continues Lora.

RSV causes most severe respiratory syndromes. It is one of the main agents of acute infection in the respiratory tract, which leads the infected person to seek the health service. The virus affects bronchi and lungs, causing diseases such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

SARS can also be caused by the virus Covid-19 and influenza (common flu), but for these, the public health system has vaccines. For the syncytial, only premature or at-risk babies have access to an immunizing agent offered by the Ministry of Health.

“Babies born during this period (2020 and 2021) they will have contact with the syncytial for the first time in their lives when they are more than two years old, which did not happen, as they were exposed to the virus in the first few months. It’s a new scenario and we’re trying to study what the impact will be,” says infectious disease specialist Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine at Santa Casa de Sao Paulo and also linked to Sabará.

The São Paulo Health Department says that, due to the seasonality of these diseases and changes in weather conditions, it is common to increase visits and hospitalizations, especially in March, April and May. On Thursday, the 21st, the municipal network had 85% occupancy of pediatric ICU beds and 83% of infirmary beds. Since January, 13,726 SARS cases have been recorded in children – 8,687 by covid and 5,039 caused by other viruses, including syncytial. The number of cases has been falling in the last three weeks.

Campinas expands ICUs and strengthens medical teams

In Campinas, the largest city in the interior, the occupancy of pediatric ICUs is close to 90% since March because of bronchiolitis caused by the syncytial virus. According to the last bulletin, on the 20th, of the 104 beds in the Children’s ICU, 87 were occupied (83.6%), 57 of which were occupied by children with SARS.

At the SUS municipality, 31 of the 34 beds available were occupied, a rate of 91.1%. In the state network, 19 of the 20 children’s ICU beds were occupied (95%). For the wards of the municipal network, 21 patients were waiting for vacancies, being assisted in emergency rooms.

This Monday, 25th, the city hall of Campinas anticipated vaccination against influenza for children aged 6 months to 5 years, pregnant and postpartum women, in an attempt to reduce hospitalizations for RSV. In the initial calendar, vaccination would only start on May 2. In January, the city government authorized the emergency hiring of 28 doctors and 108 nursing technicians, to deal with the demand for respiratory diseases.

The city government opened five beds in the pediatric ICU, increasing the total in the municipal network to 34. The management also states that it intends to open more vacancies and emphasizes that responsibility for beds needs to be shared.

At Unicamp Hospital, on Monday, the 20 ICU beds were occupied, as well as the 36 in the ward and 10 in the emergency room. “Four years ago the hospital doubled the number of ICUs, but with the capacity, we are warning health services not to send new patients until the flow improves. Normally, an RSV patient stays for eight to ten days, with the 4th and 5th days being the worst”, says the medical center linked to the university.

In São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater São Paulo, the 40 beds in the pediatric ward and ICU, in addition to five emergency beds for children, are 90% occupancy since last week. According to the folder, 80% of cases are severe acute respiratory syndrome and, mainly, syncytial virus infections. “It is important to note that the scenario is not repeated in adult beds”, he says. The influenza vaccination campaign for children aged 6 months to under 5 years old will start on Friday, 29.

“We are seeing a great need for hospitalizations, which causes concern. This year, the virus anticipated its arrival, as we had cases in January, still in the summer”, says infectologist Raquel Stucchi, from Unicamp. According to her, the syncytial virus can infect children, adults and the elderly, but it presents a mild condition for most of the population.

In the case of premature children or those with a risk factor, a program of the Ministry of Health provides palivizumab, a specific antibody against the syncytial virus, applied once a month for five months, before the period of greater circulation of the virus. And doctors warn of the need to seek immunization against other diseases.

“A person infected with the syncytial virus can catch covid or influenza if they are not vaccinated. Vaccines continue to be the best way to prevent viral diseases, which can leave sequelae and even cause deaths,” says Guilherme Furtado, an infectious disease specialist at HCor.

Sought, the State Health Department and the ministry did not respond until the publication of the report.

Eight states show an upward trend, warns Fiocruz

bulletin of Fiocruzreleased on the 20th, shows that 41.5% of SARS cases in the country in the previous four weeks are due to syncytial virus infection, even though it is a disease observed only in children, which makes this rate very expressive.

According to researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of Infogripe, Fiocruz’s information system, the incidence of SARS in children has maintained a significant rise in several states since February, driven by the syncytial virus.

Eight states show signs of an upward trend in the long-term trend: Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso, Pará, Piauí, Paraná and Roraima. Alagoas and Paraíba have signs of growth only in the short-term trend. “In all these locations, data by age group suggest that this is a scenario restricted to the child population. (group in which the incidence of RSV is higher)”, explains Gomes.