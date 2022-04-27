Lajeado City Hall declares public health emergency due to dengue outbreak

The city hall of Lajeado decreed this to haveTuesday (26), emergency situation in public health, throughout the municipality, due to the outbreak of dengue associated with infestation by the aedes aegypti mosquito – transmitter of dengue, chikungunya and zika viruses.

Decree number 12,733 enters into force as of its publication (in this to haveTuesday), valid for 180 days.

The measure takes into account the maximum alert against dengue issued by the State Health Department on April 20, 2022. In comparison with the same period last year, RS recorded 3,906 cases and, in 2022, they were accounted for 10,536.

The municipality of Lajeado has so far recorded 1,753 confirmed cases of dengue, which means an increase of more than 1000% compared to the total number of cases recorded in the previous year.

For this reason, there is a need to reinforce vector control measures with the elimination of containers with water throughout the municipality of Lajeado and focal chemical treatment in order to reduce infestation rates and, consequently, the disease transmission curve.

In order to deal with the declared abnormal situation, the hiring of the necessary personnel for a determined period is authorized, regardless of a simplified public selection process; among other measures. The complete decree and its determinations and attributions can be checked here.

Text: Rita de Cassia

