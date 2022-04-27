List of 41 cell phones that will stop operating WhatsApp in April

THE Whatsapp will stop working on several cell phone models from the 30th of April. This is due to an update to the messenger, which will prevent it from operating on devices with older operating systems.
WhatsApp’s press office said, through a spokesperson, that this type of change happens frequently. The reason has to do with the constant revisions made by the company in old hardware and software models, which end up not supporting the news released in the messenger over time.
On the other hand, the Goal – the company that takes care of WhatsApp – reported that it focuses its efforts on getting more people to use the app.
Which phones will stop operating WhatsApp soon?
Access to WhatsApp will be granted to cell phones with Android 4.1 and above versions and iPhones with iOS 10 and above. Other cell phone models with operating systems below these will not be able to access the application.
With each update, the number of users decreases and older cell phone models end up becoming incompatible. Check out some of them below!
List of 41 cell phones that will stop operating WhatsApp at the end of this month
- Apple iPhone 6S;
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus;
- Apple iPhone SE;
- Archos 53 Platinum;
- Caterpillar Cat B15;
- Faea F1;
- HTC Desire 500;
- Huawei Ascend D2;
- Huawei Ascend G740;
- Huawei Ascend Mate;
- Lenovo A820;
- LG Enact;
- LG Lucid 2;
- LG Optimus F3;
- LG Optimus F3Q;
- LG Optimus F5;
- LG Optimus F6;
- LG Optimus F7;
- LG Optimus L2 II;
- LG Optimus L3 II;
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual;
- LG Optimus L4 II;
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual;
- LG Optimus L5 II;
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual;
- LG Optimus L7 II;
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual;
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;
- Samsung Galaxy Core;
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II;
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;
- Sony Xperia M;
- THL W8;
- Wiko Cink Five;
- Wiko Darknight;
- ZTE Grand Memo;
- ZTE Grand S Flex;
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987;
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2.