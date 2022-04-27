List of 41 cell phones that will stop operating WhatsApp in April

THE Whatsapp will stop working on several cell phone models from the 30th of April. This is due to an update to the messenger, which will prevent it from operating on devices with older operating systems.

WhatsApp’s press office said, through a spokesperson, that this type of change happens frequently. The reason has to do with the constant revisions made by the company in old hardware and software models, which end up not supporting the news released in the messenger over time.

On the other hand, the Goal – the company that takes care of WhatsApp – reported that it focuses its efforts on getting more people to use the app.

Which phones will stop operating WhatsApp soon?

Access to WhatsApp will be granted to cell phones with Android 4.1 and above versions and iPhones with iOS 10 and above. Other cell phone models with operating systems below these will not be able to access the application.

With each update, the number of users decreases and older cell phone models end up becoming incompatible. Check out some of them below!

List of 41 cell phones that will stop operating WhatsApp at the end of this month