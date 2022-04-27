Macaé City Hall

Service is provided from Monday to Friday

The weekly vaccination schedule against Covid-19 follows in Macaé, from Monday to Friday, for all audiences. The service is carried out in 35 vaccination centers, from 8 am to 5 pm. Check the routine of the health unit closest to your residence.

The first and second doses are available at the centers for the general public, from 12 years old, and for children from 5 to 11 years old.

The booster dose is still available to the general public from 18 years of age and pregnant women of any age who have already completed 4 months of application of the second dose.

Those who are immunosuppressed from 12 years of age can also receive the booster dose, four months after the additional dose (applied two months after the second dose).

For the elderly aged 80 and over who have already completed four months of the first booster dose, they should also receive the second booster dose (fourth dose) in these units.

The publics and age groups defined in the municipal vaccination calendar against Covid-19 follow the criteria established by the Ministry of Health.

Check out the Covid-19 vaccination schedule on social networks and here on the official website of the city hall.