Man Becomes Millionaire After Misprinting Lottery Ticket

American Josh Buster became a millionaire after a convenience store employee misprinted his lottery tickets. The 40-year-old man took home the US$ 1 million prize – equivalent to R$ 4.8 million.

The case took place in West Burlington, Iowa. Josh had ordered five games with random numbers, chosen by the system, but the clerk made only one game and then printed another ticket with four separate plays.

“I feel like it changed the numbers I would have gotten if he had put them all in one play instead of making that mistake,” the new millionaire said in an Iowa Lottery press release.

Despite his hopes in the bet, he didn’t consider himself a lucky man. So much so that when he found out he had been drawn, he didn’t believe it. “I’m normally unlucky, so I thought it was a mistake and they would find a mistake. So I looked up the lottery numbers to make sure I had the right ones, and I did! And since then for the rest of the day, I’m just waiting to wake up from a dream,” he celebrates.

The draw took place on April 15, in the Mega Millions draw.

lucky by chance

The American LaQuedra Edwards also took home a jackpot due to a mere stroke of fate. To USA Today, she revealed that she was at a supermarket vending machine buying scratch card tickets when a man walked past her and pushed her. The situation made her unintentionally choose the most expensive ticket on sale, which was $30.

Annoyed that she’d deposited $40 into the machine and hadn’t purchased the many tickets she’d like—since she was in the habit of always buying the cheapest—LaQuedra went back to her car and scraped the single ticket out of her hand. Then the surprise: she had won 10 million dollars (£46 million).

“I didn’t really believe it at first, I entered the [rua] 405 Freeway and kept looking at [o bilhete] and I almost crashed my car,” he said.

After that ‘push’ in the direction of luck, LaQuedra intends to buy a house and create a non-profit organization.