May’s PS Plus Must Have FIFA, Curse of the Dead Gods, and Tribes of Midgard

Next May’s PlayStation Plus free games should be FIFA 22, Curse of the Dead gods and Tribes of Midgard. That’s what an insider’s leak of the site points out dealabswhich for a few months has hit all the titles present on both the Sony service and Xbox Live Gold.

Of the three games, only Curse of the Dead Gods will only be available on PS4, while the other two can be accessed on PS5 as well. The information is that the new catalog will be available between May 3, Tuesday of next week, until June 7, 2022.

This May release will even be the last one before the PS Plus modification. Sony’s subscription service will be increased and will gain new plans from May 23 (Asia, except Japan) and June 13 in Brazil.

Rumored May PS+ lineup: FIFA 22, Curse of the Dead Gods, Tribes of Midgard https://t.co/iESShlfT9R pic.twitter.com/mdgku6oerq — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 26, 2022

about the games

FIFA 22 is certainly the most popular game on the PS Plus list for May. Electronic Arts’ latest football title may even be the last under that name. The developer is in litigation with the entity that commands the sport in the world and therefore the franchise can change its name from this year.

Curse of the Dead Gods is an isometric view roguelike developed by Passtech Games and published by Focus Home Interactive. Released in February 2021 for consoles and PC, it was highly praised by critics and received comparisons to hades.

Tribes of Midgard is a survival RPG that was released in July last year for PS4, PS5 and PC. With a top-down camera, the gameplay puts 10 players to cooperate in battles. The plot and characters are based on Norse mythology.