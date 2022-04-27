Moldova speaks of destabilization after attacks: “Peace in danger”

The Moldovan government condemned the attacks on the breakaway territory of Transnistria and said “peace is in danger”. The country classified the attacks as a plan to “destabilize” the nation.

This Tuesday (26/4), the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, admitted that “tensions between various forces in the region” put security at risk.

“This puts the Transnistria region in a vulnerable position and creates risks for Moldova. We condemn all provocations and attempts to involve Moldova in actions that could put peace in jeopardy,” Sandu stressed.

Tuesday was one of concern about the contours that the war is taking in Eastern Europe and aroused reactions from global leaders.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it called “Russian attempts to drag” the breakaway Transnistrian region of Moldova into war.

In a statement released by international news agencies, the agency expressed concern about the situation in the region.

“[Os incidentes] coincided with statements by the Russian military command about its plans to occupy the whole of southern Ukraine and establish a land corridor to the Transnistria region of Moldova.

Voltage

Ukraine said it strongly supported Moldova’s territorial integrity and condemned any type of large-scale invasion.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak also accused Russia of trying to create conflict in the Transnistria region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said these circumstances evoke “serious concern” and that Moscow is closely monitoring developments.

attacks

On Tuesday, Moldova reported the second attack in the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria. The assault was aimed at a military unit near the city of Tiraspol.

In that territory, the terror alert was raised to the red level. After the offensive, checkpoints were set around the site.

The explosions damaged an old radio broadcast antenna from the Soviet Union era. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.

This would be the second attack in that area. This Monday (25/4), Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist region of Moldova, recorded a series of explosions.

The headquarters of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol, capital of Transnistria, was the target of the blasts. It is not yet known what caused it and who is behind the incident.

The Transnistrian Interior Ministry says the fire was fired with a portable anti-tank grenade launcher.

Sandu condemned any attempt to “ruin the peace” in the country and said Moldova was prepared to prevent an escalation of violence.

“Recent incidents are an attempt to heighten tensions. Assessments show that pro-war factions in the Transnistria region are responsible for the attacks,” she stressed.

Threat

Last week, the deputy commander of Russia’s central military district, Rustam Minnekayev, said that the Russian government wants to pave the way for Transnistria.

“Control over southern Ukraine is another avenue for Transnistria, where there is also evidence that the Russian-speaking population is being oppressed,” he said.

A Russian-controlled Moldovan territory since the fall of the Soviet Union, Transnistria waged a war against Moldova in the 1990s with Russian support.

On Friday (22/4), the Russian news agency Interfax confirmed that the government intends to control Donbass, in the east, and the whole of southern Ukraine.

In practice, the Russians want to create a zone between Crimea, annexed to territory controlled by Putin in 2014, and Donbass. With this, it would be possible to have a gateway to the breakaway region of Moldova.

Russia intends to control certain areas of Ukraine. This territorial domain would range from Kharkiv, Izyum, Luhansky, Donestsk, Mariupol, Melitopol, Mykolaiv and Kherso, to Crimea. It is the first time that the Russians have detailed the military strategy.

The war completes, this Tuesday, 62 days. The Russian invasion and bombing began on 24 February. The most recent achievement of Russian troops was control of the port city of Mariupol.

