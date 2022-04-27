Mom tries to sell 2-year-old daughter in Facebook ad and ends up arrested

A woman tried to sell her 2-year-old daughter through a Facebook ad and was arrested by police. The case took place on Saturday (23), in the community of Chanduy, Ecuador.

According to information from the National Directorate of Specialized Police for Boys, Girls and Adolescents, the mother offered the child for the price of US$ 400 in cash (approximately R$ 1,900).

The complaint was made to the police by a user, whose identity could not be revealed, who also claimed that the woman intended to conclude the negotiation at a bus terminal on Saturday night (23), where she would exchange the child for money with the buyer.

In an interview with the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo, the agent of the National Directorate, Ángel Tandazo, detailed how the woman introduced her daughter on social networks to users interested in buying her.

“In the images that have come to us, she puts her phone number so that people interested in buying the girl can get in touch,” he explained.

Another factor that caught the attention of the authorities was that in the description of the advertisement, the woman highlighted that she wanted to sell her daughter for “personal reasons”.

When questioned by the police, she confirmed that she was in despair, as she did not have the financial means to support her daughter. Furthermore, she stressed that she was alone as the child’s father abandoned the family several months ago.

The mother remains in detention due to orders from the Public Ministry and the court. The authorities stated that they are taking all measures to protect the interests and rights of the child. Meanwhile, the girl will be in the care of her maternal grandmother, who, according to investigators, was shaken as soon as she learned of the crime committed by her daughter.

According to El Universo, the Santa Elena region has already been the scene of another scandalous attempt to sell children by the family itself. In March, a local couple took a trip to Guayas to meet with people interested in buying their children.

They demanded payment of US$ 12 thousand (approximately R$ 60 thousand). However, they were arrested by the police and lost custody of their children.