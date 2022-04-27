Mother tries to sell 2-year-old daughter for around R$2,000 in Facebook ad

A woman was arrested in the town of Chanduy, in the province of Santa Elena, Ecuador, after trying to sell her two-year-old daughter on Facebook. The child had been advertised for $400— about BRL 2 thousand at the current price — according to data from the National Police. The information is from the Ecuadorian newspaper The Telegraph.

Ecuador’s Integrated Security Service, ECU911, issued a warning against the woman shortly after the mother’s offer to sell on the social network became public. As the ad contained a contact number, the Police used intelligence work to reach the person responsible.

Ángel Tandazo, representative of the National Directorate of Specialized Police for Boys, Girls and Adolescents (dinapen), stated that the data collected indicated that the mother would go to a bus terminal last Saturday night (23), to try to sell her daughter.

The police detained the woman, who, according to Tandazo, opted for the sale because I didn’t have money to raise the daughter, abandoned by the father. The authorities ensured that the girl was taken to her grandmother’s house, who was surprised by the case. The child’s mother was at the disposal of justice.

In March, a couple also from Santa Elena traveled to Guayas to sell their children for US$12,000, around R$60,000. Both were arrested at the time, the newspaper pointed out. The Universe.

