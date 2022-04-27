Naughty Dog is producing a remake, according to resume

Reports about The Last of Us remake have been around for about a year now, and Naughty Dog is reportedly producing the title for PS5. While the announcement has yet to be made official, more evidence continues to emerge, such as a developer’s resume on LinkedIn, who says there is an “unannounced remake” in the works.

This comes according to the profile of Corey Hong, who has worked at the studio since 2019 performing quality control on games such as The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection and two unannounced projects: a remake and a multiplayer – would be the long-awaited Factions Mode?

Interestingly, a job vacancy posted by the Visual Arts Group, Naughty Dog’s potential support studio, also suggested the production of the remake. The one chosen for the job should “implement an existing gameplay system in a new structure”.

In May of last year, a report by Game Reactor stated that the supposed title will not be a simple update for the PS5 and will make the most of all the next-gen features.

Naughty Dog is currently producing three games, suggests co-president

In early February, Naughty Dog was also looking for new additions. In a Twitter post announcing the vacancy, studio co-president Neil Druckmann suggested that the company is currently producing three games. Know more!