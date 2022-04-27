New Starfield video focuses on game music and sound

The latest development video for Starfield, posted on Bethesda Softworks’ YouTube channel, focuses on the music and sound of the highly anticipated RPG.

The video features the participation of two artists working on the game, audio director Mark Lampert and composer Inon Zur, who explain a little better their creative process and how music can enhance the experience.

“I always say that music is the fourth dimension. It’s the emotional dimension”, reveals Inon Zur at the beginning of the video.

In turn, Lampert claims that music is like a companion for the player. “We have no control over how the player experiences the game, so the feel of scale had to be totally readjusted to playing the game on a planetary surface like we did before but now you have these vast distances against a starry black background,” he says.

In the video, it’s also revealed that Bethesda wants “non-scripted” moments in the game to feel powerful due to the mix of discovery with appropriate music. “You look at a valley at the right moment, and that’s when a certain chord changes, and there are moments like that that feel planned – and aren’t,” says the audio director.

You can see all this in more detail in the video below. Starfield launches November 11 on PC and Xbox Series X, as well as Xbox Game Pass.