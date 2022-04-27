Nutrient-poor diet raises risk of type 2 diabetes

posted on 04/27/2022 06:00



A poor diet can increase a person’s risk of having type 2 diabetes, regardless of genetic susceptibility to this disease, says a US study. In the article, experts noted that a low-nutrient diet is associated with a 30% increase in the chance of developing the metabolic disorder. The research was published in yesterday’s issue of Plos One magazine and reinforces the importance of healthy lifestyle choices to prevent the problem.

The study authors explain that, in recent years, a number of genetic factors have been associated with an increased risk of an individual developing type 2 diabetes. “It is possible to group thousands of DNA variants with considerable impact on the manifestation of this disease. different forms of insulin resistance, for example, which are related to genetics, and which increase a patient’s chances of having this metabolic problem,” the researchers highlighted in the article.

The scientists decided to investigate the influence of genetics associated with an environmental factor also related to the development of the disease: diet. “Previous studies have shown that adherence to a healthy lifestyle is associated with reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, but it is unclear whether this holds across all genetic profiles.” To decipher the question, the researchers analyzed data from three previous large studies, using medical information from 35,759 healthcare professionals in the United States, followed for about four years. The volunteers constantly informed the type of meals they consumed and underwent periodic examinations, carried out during their work routine in hospitals.





Combat

Through the analyses, the team found that, regardless of the genetic risk of the participants, a low-quality diet compared to healthy meals was associated with a 30% increase in the risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes. “This finding suggests that Healthy dietary recommendations for disease prevention can be implemented in the general population, as genetic differences do not appear to modify the outcome,” said Jordi Merino, one of the study’s authors and a researcher at Harvard University, in a press release. in the United States.

Those responsible for the analysis also highlighted that the work has limitations, since most patients of European descent were evaluated. Still, they believe that the data can be used in the clinical area and contribute to the fight against the disease. “Recent studies have shown that, in the future, we will probably adopt precision nutrition, a diet built on the characteristics of each individual, but we don’t have very clear data on this topic. for this scenario, it is appropriate to maintain the standard recommendation, of always opting for healthy foods for the entire population, as the benefits will be the same”, highlighted Merino.

Doctor Érika Fernanda de Feria, an endocrinologist at Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília, pointed out that the conclusions reinforce the importance of a balanced diet, as it also prevents obesity, another risk factor for diabetes. “There are several elements that lead a person to develop this health problem. We have genetics and also socioeconomic status. With these data, we observed a diet less rich in nutrients, something that was already known as a risk factor for disease, has a huge influence on all individuals, regardless of their genetic profile”, detailed the specialist. “A bad diet is what can cause problems such as insulin resistance, which will trigger the disease, in addition to obesity, another risk factor. That’s why we also insist that people adopt healthy habits, such as physical exercise, thus avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and this accumulation of weight”, he added.

For the endocrinologist, similar studies should emerge in the future. “We are evolving a lot in this area, mainly with the use of new genetic data related to different diseases, and all this information will be used with the same objective, which is to prevent these health problems from arising, using all possible tools for this” , he stressed.